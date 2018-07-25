Hammond Heat Champion Force became National Division 4A champions at the NYAA Cheer Nationals. The team consists of ages 10 to 14, from around Northwest Indiana. This is the first time they have become national champions. The members compete throughout the year and find out in December who qualifies for nationals. The girls competed at Navy Pier in Chicago for the championship during the two-day competition. They competed against 12 teams from all over the country. the girls have won second place in nationals twice but this is the first year as champions.
The team is coached by Samantha Brown and assisted by Alyssa Meegan. Members include: Neveah Bennett, Leah Figueroa, Nayeli Garcia, Hermione Godinez, Lailah Grandberry, Laela Johnson, Kylie Meegan, Julissa Meza, Laylah Nava, Christal Paige, Olivia Rayson, Jessica Roque and Juliana Sanchez.