HAMMOND — As part of its 2019 festival, the renowned Chicago Latino Film Festival will be screening a free feature film at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) at 5 p.m. April 10 on the Hammond Campus in Room 130 of the Donald S. Powers Computing Education Building.
The presentation film, “Bernarda,” is based on Federico Garcia Lorca's play “The House of Bernarda Alba.” After the showing, the film’s director, Emilio Ruiz, and producer, Rebecca Arrosse, will take audience questions.
“This is an excellent opportunity for students and the public to see Federico Garcia Lorca's work adapted as a great contemporary film,” Jose Castro, professor of Spanish at PNW, said.
For more information, contact Castro at castrour@pnw.edu.