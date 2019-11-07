EAST CHICAGO — The state's housing authority has selected a Chicago nonprofit to participate in a new workforce housing program in East Chicago.
The not-for-profit organization A Safe Haven Foundation was awarded a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority that will support the new construction of single-family homes in the West Calumet neighborhood.
“We are pleased to work with A Safe Haven Foundation to identify eligible home buyers and encourage the development of workforce housing in East Chicago,” Jacob Sipe, executive director for IHCDA, said in a news release. “They have a great track record of developing high quality housing and providing housing counseling services. Both will help as we look to build self-sufficiency and encourage additional investment in the West Calumet neighborhood.”
In addition to the IHCDA funding, the city of East Chicago will provide an additional $350,000 to the foundation.
“In addition to supporting new units of single-family housing in the short term, the program is structured in such a way that will allow us to provide additional homeownership opportunities both in the West Calumet neighborhood and throughout East Chicago," Mayor Anthony Copeland said in a news release.
A Safe Haven Foundation will work with IHCDA to design a program to best assist eligible homebuyers for either direct purchase, or to enter into a lease purchase program. Each homebuyer will be provided with homebuyer education and housing counseling.
This funding will also establish a revolving loan fund to create additional workforce housing development in East Chicago. Work will also be done to involve local community members and advocates in the development of a Quality of Life plan.
In February 2017, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order, declaring the East Chicago neighborhood a disaster emergency. One of his requests in this order was for IHCDA to find ways to encourage the new development of affordable rental housing in the East Chicago area.