071619-nws-echousing201907150010 (3).JPG

A "Danger: Do Not Enter" sign is displayed at the old Gladiola Avenue entrance to the former West Calumet Housing Complex in East Chicago. The sign and barbed-wire fencing deters trespassers from entering the property, where dangerously high levels of lead and arsenic were discovered by EPA more than three years ago. 

 Lauren Cross, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — The state's housing authority has selected a Chicago nonprofit to participate in a new workforce housing program in East Chicago.

The not-for-profit organization A Safe Haven Foundation was awarded a $700,000 grant from the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority that will support the new construction of single-family homes in the West Calumet neighborhood.

“We are pleased to work with A Safe Haven Foundation to identify eligible home buyers and encourage the development of workforce housing in East Chicago,” Jacob Sipe, executive director for IHCDA, said in a news release. “They have a great track record of developing high quality housing and providing housing counseling services. Both will help as we look to build self-sufficiency and encourage additional investment in the West Calumet neighborhood.”

In addition to the IHCDA funding, the city of East Chicago will provide an additional $350,000 to the foundation.

“In addition to supporting new units of single-family housing in the short term, the program is structured in such a way that will allow us to provide additional homeownership opportunities both in the West Calumet neighborhood and throughout East Chicago," Mayor Anthony Copeland said in a news release. 

A Safe Haven Foundation will work with IHCDA to design a program to best assist eligible homebuyers for either direct purchase, or to enter into a lease purchase program. Each homebuyer will be provided with homebuyer education and housing counseling.

This funding will also establish a revolving loan fund to create additional workforce housing development in East Chicago. Work will also be done to involve local community members and advocates in the development of a Quality of Life plan.

In February 2017, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order, declaring the East Chicago neighborhood a disaster emergency. One of his requests in this order was for IHCDA to find ways to encourage the new development of affordable rental housing in the East Chicago area.

