CROWN POINT — The Lake County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program will conduct a free CASA volunteer child advocate training May 7 through June 6. Training will be held from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Lake County Juvenile Justice Complex. Community volunteers are trained to represent the best interest of abused and neglected children in court. Registration for the free training class is open through May 3.
With staff support, CASA volunteers advocate for wards of the state who have been abused or neglected. Volunteers visit the children in their placements, gather information regarding their needs and wishes, and make recommendations for them at court hearings. Indiana law mandates the appointment of CASA by the Juvenile Court in child abuse and neglect cases. The program is the second-largest child advocate program in Indiana.
CASA volunteers must be at least 21 years of age, must submit to a criminal background check, must not be on the child abuse/sexual offender registry, must not be an active foster parent, must not work for a child welfare service provider, and must successfully complete 30 hours of training. The 30-hour training provides an overview of the child welfare system in Lake County and includes speakers, films, group discussion, reading materials and courtroom observation. Upon completion of the training, CASA volunteers take an oath of confidentiality and are sworn in as officers of the Juvenile Court.
The public can report suspected child abuse or neglect anonymously by calling the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-800-5556. Contact Liz Theodoros, Volunteer Recruitment Coordinator at 219-660-6978 or lakecountycasa@gmail.com.