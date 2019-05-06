Sherrie Shivok has a pretty good idea what services children and families need when they are in crisis.
Shivok, of Valparaiso, is not only the clinical director at Family Focus, a nonprofit agency that provides home-based services to families and children, and a trauma therapist, she's also been a foster mother and adoptive mother of seven.
When the first children were placed in her home, they qualified to be placed in a facility, Shivok said. Things, however, have changed as more and more youngsters in the state's Department of Child Services are remaining in their own homes, living with a relative or in a foster home awaiting reunification or adoption.
Shivok said more of the state's funding for DCS also should be shifting that way, toward providing support for nonprofits that provide services to families and children within the system, but not living within a facility.
Chris Daley, executive director of the Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacy, which represents child welfare service providers across the state, agrees.
Daley said state legislators provided a 2020 budget of $515 million and $505 million for 2012.
"This is clearly not a bump in spending," Daley said, adding the change is that more funding will be upfront, which will allow the agency to be more strategic in its spending, knowing it has a set amount it can count on.
Daley said of the just over 19,000 children in the DCS system, 24% live in their home; 36% live with a relative; 35% are in foster care; and 4% are in residential facilities. The majority of the children in the system are from Marion, Allen, Lake, Madison and Vanderburg counties.
Daley said his group hopes the state will use the funding in the next two years to improve funding for nonprofit home-based service providers like Shivok.
The home-based providers are essential to offering services to children and families in a nonresidential facility setting.
Shivok said the funding is important, as she spends much of her time seeking grants or donations and completing other fundraising tasks to provide services to families and children.
They both said it also is important to consider putting additional money in prevention programs, which provides short-term crisis support, often to keep children out of the DCS system, Shivok said.
Shivok said the Community Partners Program, which offered such intervention, has had its funding significantly cut.
The third area Daley said they are hoping funding to go to, is increasing the pay rates for foster care.