As part of the Gary Diocesan Synod process, SS. Peter & Paul and St. Joan of Arc parishes of Merrillville are hosting "Christ in Concert," a spiritual and musical presentation for Catholics and those interested in the Catholic faith. The concert begins at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St. The concert will include the choirs, soloists and musicians from both parishes and other musicians in the diocese. There will be brief talks. The concert is designed for anyone interested in exploring the Catholic faith and those who have been away.
Speakers include The Most Reverend Donald J. Hying, Bishop of the Diocese of Gary, Dr. Trina Lynch-Jackson, associate professor at the School of Business, Ivy Tech, and SS. Peter & Paul parishioner; Clifford Jenkins, RCIA Coordinator, choir member and parishioner; Fr. James W. Meade, pastor of both parishes; Deacon Malcom Lunsford, Deacon Steven Zubel, Sr. Joanne Marie Schutz. The event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served following the concert. Call Pat Mistak at 219-741-6049.