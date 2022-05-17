Christmas in September Day home repair applications due

It will be Christmas in September this year.

Rebuilding Together of South Lake County plans to do needed repairs to homes belonging to low-income owners. Applications are due by June 1.

"This year’s Christmas in September Day will be in the Merrillville area," board President Mitch Barloga said. "On Saturday, Sept. 17, our volunteers will paint, repair and perform needed maintenance for limited-income homeowners, often senior citizens or disabled, living in and around Merrillville. In a single day, we are able to transform the homes and lives of these needy homeowners."

It's an annual tradition for the national nonprofit, which has a Northwest Indiana chapter. It helps the low-income people, retirees and veterans with free home repairs, such as of leaking roofs, fading paint, crumbling concrete steps and faulty wiring.

"In 1973, some volunteers in Midland, Texas devoted an entire day of repairing the worn-out homes of the elderly, disabled and low-income families in their community," Barloga said. "'Why this is like Christmas in April!' said one of the participants that day. From that idea some 300+ local affiliates now exist across the country to help disadvantaged homeowners. Rebuilding Together is now the largest volunteer home rehabilitation organization in America."

The local chapter has helped more than 100 local homeowners with work like replacing windows, adding handicap ramps or insulating attics.

Rebuilding Together of South Lake County is now accepting applications to do work for needy residents living in the Merrrville area.

"Our local chapter started in 1995, and serves the communities of Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point and Merrillville on a rotating basis," Barloga said.

Applications are available at Lake County Community Services at 1450 E Joliet St., No. 202 in Crown Point or at rebuildingtogethersouthlake.com.

For more information, visit rebuildingtogether.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.