HIGHLAND — Thomas Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep of Highland Inc. partnered with Our Lady of Grace School to raise $880 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative. Through Chrysler’s Cars for Classrooms fundraiser, the Chrysler brand makes a $10 contribution, up to $2,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.
“The Thomas Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep of Highland Inc. enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community. We always look forward to giving back to the community and the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative is a great way to do it,” said Phil Scroggen, Midwest Business Center Regional director. “On behalf of the Chrysler brand and the dealership, I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to participate in this test drive to help us raise money for such a deserving group of students.”