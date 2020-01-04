EAST CHICAGO — Just when Noreen Ramirez was losing hope for a wheelchair ramp for her mother, a letter from prison connected her family with an organization that came through.
Volunteers from St. Michael’s Rebuilding Hope Mission Team assembled an aluminum ramp for Dolores Aranda, 84. The ramp goes from her family’s back door to a sidewalk leading to the front of the building.
“I’m very thankful for this,” Ramirez said. “We got so many rejections or were put on a waiting list. I just gave up.”
Ramirez’ brother, Ignacio “Nacho” Aranda, an inmate at Westville Correctional Facility, read an article in the Northwest Indiana Catholic, the Gary diocesan newspaper, about ramp builders at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in Schererville. The brother contacted the reporter who wrote the story and was put in touch with someone from the mission team.
Jim Koeling, who co-chairs the ministry, visited the Ramirez family, assessed the situation, and decided his group could do it.
Through donations, the mission team provided materials and workers at no cost to the family.
Joe Ramirez, Noreen’s husband who assisted the volunteers, noted, “I like that the ramp is aluminum, easy to clean with soap and water. My main concern was getting something for my mother-in-law.”
Her mother’s full-time caregiver, Noreen added, “This ramp will be a big help in case of an emergency. We won’t have to pay for an ambulance call. Plus, when my mother no longer needs the ramp, they’ll come back and take it down. That’s wonderful.”
Koeling shared with Noreen Ramirez her brother’s letter from late December. Noting how Christmas is a season of hope, Nacho Ramirez wrote, “Jim, I just wanted you guys to know what a big relief it is for me and my sister to know there are people out there like you guys who really care.”
“I was touched by the letter,” Koeling noted. “I was moved to do this job.”