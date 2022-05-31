Church service mourns Texas shooting victims

HOBART — The pastor of New Life Community Church wanted to do something to remember those who died in the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. He believed prayer was the answer.

So about 25 people joined Pastor Jason Pena at the Hobart church the next day to pray for the 21 victims, teachers, administrators, students, first responders and the family of the offender.

An 18-year-old opened fire at the school, killing at least 19 children and two teachers and wounding about 16 others.

“We need to pray for peace,” Pena said. “This is a time of prayer and appropriate mourning for Texas. Sometimes we are called to pray in a season of mourning. Our county is in a lot of need.”

He asked those gathered to not leave the prayer service thinking that was the only night to pray.

"If you know a teacher, a student or anyone who has been impacted by this and has been touched by this tragedy check on them and pray for them,” Pena said.

Pastor Julie Hayden of Hope Ministries International expressed her sadness and concern for what these families are facing.

“We may pray in different ways, but we are crying out to the Lord. Every prayer and every tear is precious,” she said.

Hayden said she sat in stunned silence watching the news and the events unfold.

“We pray for peace and comfort for the parents of the victims. And we pray for the teachers and students and the shooter’s family,” she said.

Scott Ramsay, a Hobart resident and member of City Point Church in Portage, prayed for the first responders who were on scene at the tragedy.

“We lift them up and thank you for the first responders that they receive healing for what they saw,” Ramsay. said

Pastor Ken Miller of Living Hope in Portage, who is retired, prayed for administrators.

“My heart aches for the school principal,” he said.

Rikki Guthrie, a Hobart school board member and member of New Life Community Church, attended the service and was brought to tears.

“What can we do better as part of our school system?” she asked. “This makes you think about so many things. Are we doing enough with safety of the children and their mental health?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.