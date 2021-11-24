Church 'thankful to gather' with community for Thanksgiving dinner

WINFIELD — Thanksgiving came early at Church of the Four Seasons.

Guests dined in at fall, holiday decorated round tables or had the choice of carrying out their turkey and trimmings meal starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

This was the first year for the event to be held inside the church hall, located at 9100 E. 109th Ave., outside the Lakes of the Four Seasons community.

The free Thanksgiving dinner for the community started last year during COVID-19 with a drive-thru only, the Rev. Tom Clark, church pastor said.

It was so successful that church members wanted to continue the Thanksgiving tradition.

"Our idea is to be present in the community," Clark said. "We're thankful we can all gather and thankful for all who walk through these doors."

Thanksgiving dinner chairperson Missy Buehrer said the church is also planning on hosting a similar free dinner sometime during the week of Christmas with hopes to make it a monthly event.

"One of our missions is to offer hospitality which is reflective of God's love and we want those in the community to experience that," Clark said.