Churches seek new, creative ways to practice faith

Public church services are suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but church life has not slowed down. In some cases, it may be busier than ever because of the coronavirus.
“St. Andrew’s will never ‘close’ down its ministries,” said Pastor Roger Bower of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Valparaiso. “For a season we must shift our work — following our same mission — and rise to meet the challenge of the moment.”
Bower said the church is not scaling down due to the virus.
“We are increasing our work because our parish and our community will need us more than ever,” the pastor said.
Bower is among a number of local faith leaders who posted videos of themselves on their church websites. His bishop, the Rt. Rev. Douglas Sparks, has requested that Episcopal churches suspend all in-person worship, Bible study and meetings until Tuesday.
Nonetheless, Bower said, “Church staff is committed to providing creative ways to stay connected to the church.”
These include online worship and Bible study, a pastor’s reflective blog every Friday and a clergy call to every parish household at least monthly.
Bower said the decision to suspend public services “is made in order that we might fulfill our baptismal promise to ‘respect the dignity’ of every human being. It is also a sign of our commitment to the health and well-being of one another.”
At Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Pastor Stephen Bongard announced that Wednesday Lenten services can now be viewed online, with a similar format planned for weekend services.
Immanuel’s staff, Bongard said, is working hard to develop “really good online worship services.”
Immanuel’s food pantry still was operating, with volunteers distributing food near the church entrance. The men’s homeless shelter at the church was closed, Bongard said.
Sojourner Truth House, a Catholic halfway house in Gary for homeless women, will be closed until Friday, said Beverly Worthington, operations manager. The facility’s Easter celebration has been moved to April 13.
“We know this is a challenging time for everyone, and we ask for your continued prayers,” Worthington said.
Bethel Church, with two locations in Gary and other sites in Crown Point, Cedar Lake and Hobart-Portage, has suspended all public Sunday services and all children’s ministries on Sunday mornings.
Instead, Senior Pastor Steve DeWitt said Bethel will livestream from its Crown Point location two online Sunday services on Facebook and the church’s website.
DeWitt said Bethel was responding to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s moratorium on gatherings of 250 or more people, which the church usually exceeds, the pastor said.
The livestream will include song, prayer and a pastor’s reflection, which for March 22 addressed “disinfecting fear.”
DeWitt called upon his people to “turn to God in this time of crisis.”
The pastor added, “This will probably be the best opportunity in our lives to be salt and light, looking for practical opportunities to meet practical needs.”
DeWitt encouraged his flock to “stay on mission and let’s continue to be all about (God).”
