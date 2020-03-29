Churches seek new, creative ways to practice faith

Public church services are suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but church life has not slowed down. In some cases, it may be busier than ever because of the coronavirus.

“St. Andrew’s will never ‘close’ down its ministries,” said Pastor Roger Bower of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Valparaiso. “For a season we must shift our work — following our same mission — and rise to meet the challenge of the moment.”

Bower said the church is not scaling down due to the virus.

“We are increasing our work because our parish and our community will need us more than ever,” the pastor said.

Bower is among a number of local faith leaders who posted videos of themselves on their church websites. His bishop, the Rt. Rev. Douglas Sparks, has requested that Episcopal churches suspend all in-person worship, Bible study and meetings until Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Bower said, “Church staff is committed to providing creative ways to stay connected to the church.”

These include online worship and Bible study, a pastor’s reflective blog every Friday and a clergy call to every parish household at least monthly.