Circle of Love Gun Moreno and Matthew Galvan dip their brushes at a Circle of Love painting event in March at the East Chicago Police Department.

EAST CHICAGO — Residents of Northwest Indiana will have the opportunity to remember the numerous victims lost to gun violence at Circle of Love NWI's inaugural Gun Violence Awareness Walk on June 3.

The memorial is scheduled for 1 to 8 p.m. at Wicker Park in Highland.

Every June, the first Friday of the month is recognized as Gun Violence Awareness Day in the United States. Co-founder Sylvia Galvan will make strides, literally, planning to walk from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday as a statement to ensure that the memories of people killed by gun violence live on.

She invites anyone who is interested to join her to walk for however long they would like, or to simply show up to remember the slain.

"It's my way of showing families their children are not forgotten," Galvan said.

The group, established in February 2022, offers resources and support for families in the Region who have lost a loved one to homicide and gun violence.

Galvan and co-founder Tina Moreno lost their sons in 2016 and 2019, respectively, to gun violence. Galvan lost a second second son to cancer in 2020. To cope with her grief, she started taking long walks to help clear her head.

Since she began walking more frequently, she's participated in multiple walks in memory of those lost to violence in Chicago, including a two-day, 80-mile trek to memorialize the life of a Chicago police officer. She decided to bring the idea to NWI.

"I want to do that here, for our kids," Galvan said. "The 24 hours represent that this never stops."

Indiana has the 20th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to data from Everytown for Gun Safety. Of the gun deaths in Indiana, 40% are by homicide with use of a firearm.

Numerous vendors will be at the Circle of Love walk, including the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Franciscan Health and Andrew Holmes of the Lock It Down Foundation. Vendors will provide child identification cards, gun locks, and resources on how to mitigate risk and keep loved ones safe.

Vendors will set up at 1 p.m. and others are invited to arrive by 2 p.m. A link to sign up for the walk is on Circle of Love NWI's Facebook page. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to honor those who have died.

A candlelight vigil will be held in memoriam at 7 p.m.

Moreno said she doesn't think any organizations have held a similar event for gun-violence awareness in NWI and hopes the turnout will reflect the number of people in the Region who are sick and tired of losing loved ones and community members.

"It's something to bring awareness," Moreno said. "So people know we're watching, and we don't need no more kids to be killed."

Circle of Love has started other initiatives and staged events for bereaved families, such as group painting in March and two memory trees with the faces of homicide victims on ornaments that debuted in the winter. The group is open to new members and ideas on how to reach out to families affected by gun violence.

