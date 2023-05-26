Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
Gun Moreno and Matthew Galvan dip their brushes at a Circle of Love painting event in March at the East Chicago Police Department.
EAST CHICAGO — Residents of Northwest Indiana will have the opportunity to remember the numerous victims lost to gun violence at Circle of Love NWI's inaugural Gun Violence Awareness Walk on June 3.
The memorial is scheduled for 1 to 8 p.m. at Wicker Park in Highland.
Every June, the first Friday of the month is recognized as Gun Violence Awareness Day in the United States. Co-founder Sylvia Galvan will make strides, literally, planning to walk from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday as a statement to ensure that the memories of people killed by gun violence live on.
She invites anyone who is interested to join her to walk for however long they would like, or to simply show up to remember the slain.
St. John Police CIT Officer Dustin Wartman is trained in mental health intervention.
"It's my way of showing families their children are not forgotten," Galvan said.
The group, established in February 2022, offers resources and support for families in the Region who have lost a loved one to homicide and gun violence.
Galvan and co-founder Tina Moreno lost their sons in 2016 and 2019, respectively, to gun violence. Galvan lost a second second son to cancer in 2020. To cope with her grief, she started taking long walks to help clear her head.
Since she began walking more frequently, she's participated in multiple walks in memory of those lost to violence in Chicago, including a two-day, 80-mile trek to memorialize the life of a Chicago police officer. She decided to bring the idea to NWI.
"I want to do that here, for our kids," Galvan said. "The 24 hours represent that this never stops."
Indiana has the 20th-highest rate of gun deaths in the U.S., according to
data from Everytown for Gun Safety. Of the gun deaths in Indiana, 40% are by homicide with use of a firearm.
Numerous vendors will be at the Circle of Love walk, including the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Franciscan Health and Andrew Holmes of the Lock It Down Foundation. Vendors will provide child identification cards, gun locks, and resources on how to mitigate risk and keep loved ones safe.
Vendors will set up at 1 p.m. and others are invited to arrive by 2 p.m. A
link to sign up for the walk is on Circle of Love NWI's Facebook page. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to honor those who have died.
A candlelight vigil will be held in memoriam at 7 p.m.
Moreno said she doesn't think any organizations have held a similar event for gun-violence awareness in NWI and hopes the turnout will reflect the number of people in the Region who are sick and tired of losing loved ones and community members.
"It's something to bring awareness," Moreno said. "So people know we're watching, and we don't need no more kids to be killed."
Circle of Love has started other initiatives and staged events for bereaved families, such as group painting in March and
two memory trees with the faces of homicide victims on ornaments that debuted in the winter. The group is open to new members and ideas on how to reach out to families affected by gun violence.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Domynic Yerger
Age: 37 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2304493 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - DECEPTION - IDENTITY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Shanna Taylor
Age: 34 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 2304512 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Merrillville Police Department Offense Description: FAMILY OFFENSE- NEGLECT OF DEPENDANT/CHILD VIOLATIONS
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Damon Wade
Age: 52 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304496 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: N/A Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nicholas Sanchez
Age: 43 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2304503 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - FORGERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
John Smith Jr.
Age: 43 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2304495 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
George Stevens
Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304519 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT DEFENDANT USES A VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Aaron Rawls
Age: 39 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304494 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: N/A Offense Description: MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Ronald Robinson III
Age: 35 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304513 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: INTIMIDATION; OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony; Misdemeanor
Dakota Ruel
Age: 29 Residence: Highland, IN Booking Number(s): 2304510 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland Police Department Offense Description: BURGLARY - PROPERTY - RESIDENTIAL ENTRY - BREAKING AND ENTERING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Juan Salas
Age: 44 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304522 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Michael Murray
Age: 35 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304499 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: DEALING - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Alex Marion III
Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304498 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS - AGGRAVATED - W/DEADLY WEAPON (SOCIETY IS VICTIM)
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Crystal McLain
Age: 48 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304507 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: DEALING - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG; DEALING - COUNTERFEIT SUBSTANCE
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Maria Hoyo
Age: 55 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number(s): 2304501 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Paris Hewlett
Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304515 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - AGAINST A PREGNANT PERSON
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joseph Coleman
Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number(s): 2304502 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LCCC Offense Description: POSSESSION - FIREARM - BY A FELON; THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750; OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Brandon Dubose
Age: 24 Residence: Schererville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304504 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: SEXUAL BATTERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Diana Enriquez
Age: 21 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304492 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Munster Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jessica Hermosillo
Age: 30 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number(s): 2304511 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Cedar Lake Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Erich Boone
Age: 46 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304509 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION VIOLATION
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Dwayne Smith
Age: 59 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304533 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Javante Toran
Age: 30 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304551 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Williams Jr.
Age: 49 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304543 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - FORCIBLY RESISTING
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Vandana Pagany
Age: 49 Residence: Hinsdale, IL Booking Number(s): 2304539 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION - PERJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Matthew Parker
Age: 38 Residence: Lowell, IN Booking Number(s): 2304554 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: St. John Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - METHAMPHETAMINE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Daniel Rosario
Age: 49 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304537 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - FROM BUILDING - $750 TO $50,000
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Obaid Shafiq
Age: 45 Residence: Hinsdale, IL Booking Number(s): 2304540 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - FORGERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Paul Newlin
Age: 54 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304528 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Pablito Madera II
Age: 37 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304546 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Crown Point Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Anthony Manson Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304541 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING - INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC SAFETY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Willie McGee
Age: 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304564 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Donna Jackson
Age: 37 Residence: Aurora, IL Booking Number(s): 2304538 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland Police Department Offense Description: FAMILY OFFENSE- INVASION OF PRIVACY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Jocelyn James
Age: 25 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304548 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - VEHICLE - MOTOR VEHICLE - CONVERSION - UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Kamika Harrell
Age: 29 Residence: Sauk Village, IL Booking Number(s): 2304534 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: FRAUD - OBTAINING PROPERTY - BY CREDIT CARD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Angel Bousono Jr.
Age: 52 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304563 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Kenyatta Branch
Age: 27 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304535 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - AGAINST ENDANGERED ADULT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Derrick Daniel
Age: 54 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304545 Arrest Date: May 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: ORGANIZED THEFT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Rodney Allen Jr.
Age: 42 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304558 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: New Chicago Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Cesar Torres
Age: 52 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304569 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - MODERATE BODILY INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Toy
Age: 65 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304572 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Roman Martinez
Age: 39 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number(s): 2304581 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Dyer Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Lori Minyard
Age: 60 Residence: Munster, IN Booking Number(s): 2304576 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Jeremy Lewis
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number(s): 2304579 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE - PRESENCE OF CHILD < 16 YEARS OLD
Highest Offense Class: Felony
David Keck
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number(s): 2304573 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lowell Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Samantha Hellems
Age: 30 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304571 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Darius Herron
Age: 30 Residence: Markham, IL Booking Number(s): 2304567 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Highland Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Michael Flores
Age: 36 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2304574 Arrest Date: May 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: New Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Nariana Williams
Age: 23 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304611 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - SIMPLE - TOUCH W/NO INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Chad Shaw
Age: 29 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number(s): 2304591 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OPERATING A VEHICLE AFTER DRIVING PRIVILEGES ARE SUSPENDED
Highest Offense Class: Felony
John Vann
Age: 28 Residence: South Haven, IN Booking Number(s): 2304589 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Ricardo Vela
Age: 22 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304583 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Whiting Police Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/INJURY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Justin Neely
Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304594 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - POCKET-PICKING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Trendarious Peterson Mosley
Age: 22 Residence: East Chicago, IN Booking Number(s): 2304595 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: East Chicago Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Keandrea Robinson
Age: 34 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number(s): 2304596 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: THEFT - PROPERTY - SHOPLIFTING - < $750
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Bailey Llamas
Age: 28 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2304609 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Gary Police Department Offense Description: ROBBERY; POSSESS HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE
Highest Offense Class: Felonies
Anthony Hardesty-Berry
Age: 34 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304587 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Hope Horn
Age: 49 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number(s): 2304588 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Felony
James Lenoir-Williams
Age: 30 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304600 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: ROBBERY
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Cristina Galka
Age: 31 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number(s): 2304614 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Armando Cartagena-Dhuperoyis
Age: 62 Residence: Silverdale, WA Booking Number(s): 2304602 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake Station Police Department Offense Description: DOMESTIC BATTERY - SIMPLE
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Gregory Cormick Jr.
Age: 22 Residence: New Oreleans, LA Booking Number(s): 2304584 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: BATTERY - AGGRAVATED - W/PERMANENT INJURY OR DISFIGUREMENT
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Genito Balderas
Age: 26 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number(s): 2304619 Arrest Date: May 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: Munster Police Department Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
William Betts
Age: 27 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304612 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI
Highest Offense Class: Misdemeanor
Benjamin Byers
Age: 21 Residence: St. John, IN Booking Number(s): 2304599 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS - AGGRAVATED - W/DEADLY WEAPON (SOCIETY IS VICTIM)
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Michael Albanese
Age: 57 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number(s): 2304605 Arrest Date: May 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Schererville Police Department Offense Description: RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT - VEHICLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Joshua Baker
Age: 41 Residence: Elkhart, IN Booking Number(s): 2304514 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hammond Police Department Offense Description: POSSESS HYPODERMIC SYRINGE OR NEEDLE
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Roderick Atkins
Age: 44 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number(s): 2304500 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: POSSESSION - COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Mark Abel
Age: 36 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number(s): 2304516 Arrest Date: May 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Hobart Police Department Offense Description: Confinement
Highest Offense Class: Felony
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!