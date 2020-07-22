You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
City announces 9th annual WHAM! After Midnight Bike Ride
alert urgent

City announces 9th annual WHAM! After Midnight Bike Ride

{{featured_button_text}}
WHAM! Ride

Riders cruise through the parking lot at Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond prior to the WHAM! Midnight Bike Ride, Aug. 12, 2018.

 Kale Wilk, ,file, The Times

HAMMOND — The city's ninth annual WHAM! After Midnight Bike Ride is still on, with the mayor saying it's one of the few events that can be accomplished safely with social distancing. 

“We’ve had to cancel many of our events this year due to the (coronavirus) pandemic,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said. “WHAM! is an event we can have while also practicing social distancing. Bring the whole family out for an enjoyable night.”

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Wolf Lake Pavilion.

Riders can choose between two routes: a longer, 32-mile trek or a shorter, 10-mile bike ride.

The ride begins and ends at Hammond’s iconic Wolf Lake Pavilion, along the "majestic shores" of Lake Michigan, according to the city.

WHAM! is named for the municipalities of Whiting, Hammond, Highland and Munster.

"Enjoy the tranquility of both Wolf and George Lake in Hammond. See firsthand, Hammond, Whiting, Munster, and Highland’s spectacular parks, neighborhoods and bike trails," the city said in a news release.  

Onsite registration and shirt pick-up will begin at 9 p.m. Aug. 8. Please register for a wave to ensure social distancing.

While this year’s event will not have an entry fee, the city is encouraging participants to sign-up online at whamride.com.

T-shirts will be available for presale at whamride.com until Thursday, July 30.

Limited shirts will be available for purchase the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shirts will be available for pick-up or purchase from 9 p.m. until midnight, or while supplies last, the night of the event.

Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Masks now required inside all Lake County businesses, public places

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts