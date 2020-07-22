City announces 9th annual WHAM! After Midnight Bike Ride

HAMMOND — The city's ninth annual WHAM! After Midnight Bike Ride is still on, with the mayor saying it's one of the few events that can be accomplished safely with social distancing.
“We’ve had to cancel many of our events this year due to the (coronavirus) pandemic,” Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said. “WHAM! is an event we can have while also practicing social distancing. Bring the whole family out for an enjoyable night.”
The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Wolf Lake Pavilion.
Riders can choose between two routes: a longer, 32-mile trek or a shorter, 10-mile bike ride.
The ride begins and ends at Hammond’s iconic Wolf Lake Pavilion, along the "majestic shores" of Lake Michigan, according to the city.
WHAM! is named for the municipalities of Whiting, Hammond, Highland and Munster.
"Enjoy the tranquility of both Wolf and George Lake in Hammond. See firsthand, Hammond, Whiting, Munster, and Highland’s spectacular parks, neighborhoods and bike trails," the city said in a news release.
Onsite registration and shirt pick-up will begin at 9 p.m. Aug. 8. Please register for a wave to ensure social distancing.
While this year’s event will not have an entry fee, the city is encouraging participants to sign-up online at whamride.com.
T-shirts will be available for presale at whamride.com until Thursday, July 30.
Limited shirts will be available for purchase the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis.
Shirts will be available for pick-up or purchase from 9 p.m. until midnight, or while supplies last, the night of the event.
