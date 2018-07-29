Great America tickets
The Hammond Civic Center is selling Six Flags Great America tickets at a discount. The discounted tickets will be $54 each. Call 853-6378.
Yoga with Jo
Yoga with Jo starts from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Hammond Civic Center. Must be a Fitness Center member to participate and please bring your own mat. Call 219-853-6378.
Play golf
Book your tee time now to golf at Lost Marsh Golf Course. Be sure to visit the new restaurant, Emerald Green, after your round. Visit lostmarshgolf.com or call 219-932-4046.
Night out against crime
Hammond’s National Night Out Against Crime will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Aquatic Play Center at Wolf Lake, 121st Street and Calumet Avenue. This event is free and open to the public. Meet and greet police and fire, along with other safety representatives.
Free concert
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will play their free concert at Wolf Lake Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at 2324 Calumet Ave. Enter at Calumet and Sheffield avenues. Rain location: Calumet College of St. Joseph Athletic Center, 2400 New York Ave.
Eaten Alive
Join us for a free concert on the patio featuring Eaten Alive from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive. Parking is free for Hammond and Whiting residents, $5 for other Indiana residents, and $10 for out-of-state residents.
After midnight bike ride
The seventh annual Whiting, Hammond, Highland, Munster After Midnight (WHHAM!) Bike Ride is Aug. 11 at the Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave. Register at active.com and search under ‘WHAM’, call 219-937-7942 or visit gohammond.com for more details.
Sinatra show
The Sinatra Show returns to the Pavilion at Wolf Lake from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at 2324 Calumet Ave. Bring your own picnic basket and chair. Tickets are only $10 per person. Call 219-937-7942 with questions.