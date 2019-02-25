Senior dances
The Jean Shepherd Community Center invites everyone 55 years of age and over to join us for Senior Dances featuring live entertainment. The dances are held on every Wednesday and the donation is $5 per event. Call Sandy at 989-0107 for more information.
Open basketball
The East Side Community Council hosts Tuesday Night Youth Open Basketball at the Hammond Civic Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 5, 19 and 26. The cost is $2 and you must bring your school ID.
Open gym soccer
Tuesday Night Open Gym Soccer at the Jean Shepherd Community Center continues through March 26. This event is free to JSCC annual members; the cost is $4 per youth player, $3 for the second child, and $5 per adult player. Call 219-554-0155 with questions.
Coffee with a cop
The Hammond Police Department invites you to have “Coffee with a Cop” from 9 to 11 a.m. March 4 in the Hammond Sportsplex Community Room, 6630 Indianapolis Boulevard. Call Sgt. Holbrook at 219-852-6376 with any questions.
Sports hall of fame dinner
The 33rd annual Hammond Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held at the Hammond Civic Center at 5 p.m. March 12. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit hammondsportshalloffame.com for the list of this year’s inductees. Call 853-6378 with ticket questions.
Annual job fair
The City of Hammond hosts its 16th annual Job Fair at the Hammond Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 21. Bring your resume and dress for success! There will be over 100 potential employers this year. Visit gohammond.com for a complete list. Call Juan at 219-853-7312 for more information.
Boutique Day
Hammond Parks & Recreation welcomes Prom Genie’s Boutique Day to the Jean Shepherd Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 23. This event provides free prom dresses, shoes and accessories on a first come, first served basis. A current school I.D. is required. Visit promgenie.org for more details.
Resource fair
On March 23, Prom Genie and Hammond Parks will also be offering a College & Career Resource Fair for all middle and high school students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jean Shepherd Community Center. College Representatives, Financial Aid and Scholarship information will be on site. Call 219-230-6483 for more information.
Youth volleyball camp
The Hammond Sportsplex presents a Youth Volleyball Camp that is designed for kids to have fun while learning the basics of volleyball on March 27. Register by March 25 at the Sportsplex main office. The fee is $25 and each 2 hour camp will be broken down by age. Call Kym at 219-853-7666 with questions.
Disabilities breakfast, resource fair
Mayor’s Commission on Disabilities invites you to attend the 33rd annual Disabilities Breakfast & Resource Fair at 8 a.m. March 28 at Dynasty Banquets, 4125 Calumet Ave. For complimentary tickets, call 219-853-6508 extension 8.