City offers discounted rain barrel kits to residents

The 55-gallon barrel is made from food-grade plastic and were originally used to ship mostly olives, Scott-Henry said.

She said Gary has been working with an Indiana-based company, UpCycle, for nearly a decade, to retrofit 55-gallon drums into rain barrels.

Scott-Henry said colorfully painting the barrels can be a fun family project during the COVID-19 and beyond, and can also spruce up a person's garden or yard. The barrels can also help families save on their water and sewage bill, she said.

Scott-Henry said the rain barrel sale is one of several ways the city is trying to improve stormwater management in the city.

The use of native plants are perfect for managing stormwater because of their extended long roots that create channels in the soil to ease drainage.

Her department is also turning empty lots into rain gardens to aid stormwater runoff.

Her department is constantly trying to educate the Gary community about green urbanism and best practices for starting individual or community gardens.

Later this month, Scott-Henry said the city is putting out bid specifications for a "green gateway" project to improve stormwater runoff in key areas of the city.

This would be a pilot/demonstration project, where Gary officials can go through the challenges of creating such a space and replicate it using best practices in other areas of the city, she said.

Scott-Henry said the city hopes to hold another rain barrel sale event in the fall.

Any Gary resident who wishes to purchase a barrel before then may call the Department of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs at 219-882-3000.