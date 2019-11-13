GARY — A city snowplow driver was caught clearing snow from a strip club parking lot on the taxpayers' dime in the aftermath of the latest November snow.
Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson addressed the incident during the Gary Common Council meeting at the Genesis Convention Center.
"It was brought to our attention late yesterday that there was a city vehicle plowing on private property. It is a personnel matter that we handled expeditiously, and we take that seriously," Freeman-Wilson said.
A photo of city vehicle in the parking lot of Honey's Gentlemen's Club, 8120 Melton Road, began circulating Monday on Facebook. Freeman-Wilson confirmed to The Times the photo is connected to the incident.
The person who took the photo Monday is a city employee, who spoke with The Times on the condition of anonymity. The person told The Times they watched as Gary police officers struggled to navigate the slick side streets in their squad cars, so they were outraged to see a city employee plowing the private lot of the strip club.
"It's ridiculous," the person said.
When the city has a winter weather event, city workers are to plow main arteries first and then move onto lesser-traveled public side streets, officials have said.
Gary Common Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade was in disbelief when reached for comment. Asked how she felt about a city employee plowing private property while on city payroll, Sparks-Wade said: "I mean, really? That's a no-brainer. That's all I have to say about that."
Councilwoman Rebecca Wyatt, D-1st, said the cash-strapped city has enough challenges keeping public streets clear of snow and ice during winter storms.
"It's just outrageous,” Wyatt said.
City attorney Rodney Pol said the city is investigating the incident and will provide more information as it becomes available.
"As a matter of policy, the misuse of any city property is a terminable offense under the disciplinary section of our personnel manual," Pol said.