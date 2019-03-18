GARY — Chuck Hughes can't hide his excitement when he discusses the upcoming World Civility Day on April 11.
The Gary Chamber of Commerce executive director said the event is like no other in Northwest Indiana.
"This is our fourth annual World Civility Day and again we are partnering with The Times of Northwest Indiana," Hughes said. "World Civility Day is an initiative to encourage individuals to treat others with dignity and respect in all their interactions."
Young people from various school districts in Northwest Indiana will be involved in the activities and individuals and groups from various states and countries will participate.
The World Civility Day observance is a daylong event, with workshops at the Indiana Welcome Center.
"There will be kids and school groups coming to the Welcome Center to participate in various workshops, including anti-bullying workshops and civility events.
"We will have people flying in from all parts of the globe and Dr. Clyde Rivers will conduct award presentations on civility," Hughes said. "This is such a grand event."
Rivers is founder and president of iChange Nations and honorary ambassador to the Republic of Burundi.
The concept of observing World Civilty Day in the Region developed four years ago when the different committees in the chamber and its public policy committee were looking for new initiatives, Hughes said.
"I suggested we do a civility campaign and stress that we treat each other the way that they want to be treated. And through all this a partnership that emerged with The Times and the Gary chamber."
The first observance didn't include workshops.
"I'm astounded how this has taken off," he said.
World Civility Day concludes with an awards dinner at Avalon Manor in Hobart.
Hughes said he wants the concept of community civility "to be a lifestyle, not just an annual event. I just want people to be nice to one another."
For more information about the events or to be a part of the initiative, call the chamber office at 219-885-7407.