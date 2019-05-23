HANOVER TOWNSHIP — The man killed in a crash Tuesday was an employee of CL Vending, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Nicholas DeVries, 32, of Lowell, was killed in a crash about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday after the box truck he was driving was hit head-on by Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 12200 block of U.S. 41, police said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma.
The box truck was headed north when it was struck by the pickup truck, which crossed the center line while traveling south.
A passenger in the CL Vending box truck, a 28-year-old Cedar Lake man, was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital. Police said his injuries were minor.
The driver of the pickup, a 23-year-old Cedar Lake woman, also was taken to the Crown Point hospital. She later was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
"The delivery truck lost its cargo box in the crash, spilling its load of bottled carbonated soft drinks onto the roadway," Martinez said.
A manager at CL Vending declined to comment.
The sheriff's Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.