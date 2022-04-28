Clash between Lake commissioners, council set for oral argument at Indiana appeals court

The Indiana Court of Appeals has agreed to hear oral arguments June 24 in an unprecedented legal clash between the Lake County Council and the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

A court order grants the attorneys representing both sides in the lawsuit up to 20 minutes each to present their case to the state's appellate court, and to respond to questions posed by the three-judge panel.

The council and the commissioners already have submitted written arguments to the appeals court.

The oral arguments, which begin at 12:30 p.m. Region time, generally enable the parties and the judges to hash out, in back-and-forth exchanges, finer points of the law at issue.

There is no definitive timeline for the Court of Appeals to rule in the case following oral arguments. Though a decision typically follows within a month or two.

Either side then can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate ruling, leading to another round of written briefings and oral arguments if the state's high court agrees to grant transfer.

The commissioners filed an appeal after Lake Superior Judge John Sedia in July affirmed his April 16, 2021, decision authorizing the council to take control of the county's purchasing and data processing departments, based on a 1981 state law allowing the council to do so even though it waited until 2020.

The commissioners claim in court documents that Sedia erred by failing to recognize authority over county purchasing must rest solely with the commissioners because Indiana law specifies only the commissioners have the power to enter into contracts.

Moreover, a court ruling allowing the Lake County Council to both appropriate county funds and control the purchases made with the money is an "unlawful power grab" that disrupts the separation of powers in Lake County government established by the General Assembly, the commissioners said.

In response, the council argues the commissioners' separation of power concerns are unfounded because the Legislature clearly authorized the council to oversee county purchasing and data processing in a law that's been on the books for more than four decades.

"The General Assembly expressly provided that jurisdiction over the county purchasing and data processing agencies belongs to the council, and therefore, the council has not exercised any power that belongs to any other branch," the council said.

The purchasing dispute originated in part with the council objecting to the commissioners repeatedly declining to award contracts to buy costly law enforcement equipment requested by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., despite the council appropriating the money needed for the purchases.

The sheriff is likely to find smoother sailing for his requests going forward if the council ends up in charge of both allocating county funds and spending them.

