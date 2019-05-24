GARY — A man driving the wrong way on the Indiana Toll Road early Friday was killed when he hit a semitrailer head-on, police said.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of interstate 90, just east of the Grant Street exit, when the crash occurred about 4 a.m., Indiana Police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Lake County coroner's office said. Cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.
The semi driver was not injured, police said.
The crash could cause traffic delays, police said.
One lane was open as crews worked to clean up a diesel spill.