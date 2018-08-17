MUNSTER — A few days ago Cuddles, a furry little fellow, was abandoned in a crate outside the front doors of the Humane Indiana shelter. Held by volunteer Dave Barney, Cuddles shivers as the pair takes a short stroll near that same door.
Bubbles looks up at Randy Starewicz as the volunteer talks to her during a walk outside the shelter. The female pit-mix was another dog abandoned by her owners and found tied to a tree.
These canines are among the approximately 60 adult dogs and cats just waiting to be adopted during the “Clear the Shelters” event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Humane Indiana, 421 45th Ave., Munster. The nationwide pet adoption drive is sponsored by Telemundo and NBC 5.
To rally the public and find loving homes for these animals, Humane Indiana will waive adoption fees for adult cats and dogs, including many shelter staff favorites, said Jessica Petalas-Hernandez, shelter director. Those adoption fees normally range up to $300. Puppies aren’t included in this event, she said.
“These are wonderful, loving pets that have been patiently waiting for a family to take them to their fur-ever home,” Petalas-Hernandez said. “We’re appealing to the public to open their hearts and homes to these longtime residents.”
Staff and volunteers will take the pets outside to the gazebo or other areas of the shelter grounds to help introduce them to prospective adopters, said Sandi Weindling, marketing and events manager.
In addition to dogs and cats, “critters” including bunnies and guinea pigs, will be available for adoption Saturday and Sunday. Those adoption fees are approximately $50.
Every Clear the Shelter adopter will go home with a bag of goodies, including coupons, training aids, food and “the admiration of our shelter family,” Weindling said.
For the kiddies attending the event, a big bin will be stocked with stuffed animals. “We’re having a stuffed animal adoption so we can help train kids to be good future pet parents,” she said.
Humane Indiana is one of only a few shelters participating in this event, according to Weindling.
The annual event has been very successful in helping animals find loving homes, Petalas-Hernandez said.
“In previous years, we have adopted out 50 to 70 animals,” she said. “We are hoping this year’s event attracts crowds with more potential adopters.”