Cleveland-Cliffs donation boosts Habitat efforts

GARY — Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana recently received $25,000 from The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation to support building an affordable home in Lake Station.

“Building quality and affordable homes help change a family’s life forever. We appreciate the partnership with The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation to stabilize another family in the community through homeownership,” said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

"When housing is stable and affordable, a positive push happens for a family and in the community. Thank you, Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, for the generous gift in support of our mission."

The grant will support building a home in Lake Station for the Habitat partner family Michaelene Flores and her two children. Flores has already begun work on one of her Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana covenants: 300 “sweat equity” hours to help build her Habitat home.

Habitat expects to have her home dedication ceremony before the end of 2022. Once Flores’ family is moved in, she will start making monthly payments on their zero-percentage mortgage.

Flores spoke about her vision when becoming a homeowner.

"Life will be complete, there will be a weight off my shoulders. I’m super grateful.”

About Habitat for Humanity of NWI

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is the leading organization that provides permanent, affordable housing to income-qualified families in Lake County. It helps families achieve housing stability and improve their living conditions by serving qualified homeowners with affordable mortgages.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation

The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation makes positive changes in communities across the United States by investing and partnering with nonprofit organizations that enhance educational opportunities, protect and improve the environment, promote human health and support vibrant communities.