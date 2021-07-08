 Skip to main content
Cline Avenue Bridge to close on weekends during overlay project

Opening of new Cline Avenue Bridge

The new Cline Avenue bridge is shown the day of its December opening.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Cline Avenue Bridge will be closed on weekends through early October for a project that will put an epoxy polymer overlay on the concrete bridge deck.

Bridge owner United Bridge Partners said the overlay will weatherproof the bridge and extend its lifespan. Closures, lasting from 8 p.m. Fridays until 6 a.m. Mondays, will occur weekends beginning Friday and ending Oct. 4, with the exception of Labor Day weekend.

Terry Velligan, the bridge's general manager of operations, said the project will enhance safety and provide a better traffic experience.

"While we understand that the weekend closures will be a temporary inconvenience, we are committed to ensuring that this bridge is impeccably maintained and serves the community for decades to come," Velligan said.

The epoxy polymer concrete overlay consists of alternating layers of epoxy that seal the bridge deck, and an engineered blend of graded aggregate that provides friction and a smooth ride.

Overlay Sample.jpg

A sample of the epoxy polymer overlay, topped by graded aggregate, that will be put on the concrete deck of the Cline Avenue Bridge is shown.

United Bridge Partners said adding an overlay to a bridge deck is common practice early in a bridge’s life to prevent water and ice-melting chemicals from penetrating the bridge surface, which could cause cracking to untreated bridge surfaces over an extended period. Cline Avenue Bridge opened to traffic in December.

Summer temperatures are necessary during the application process, and weekends were chosen to minimize commuter impact. United Bridge Partners is recommending a detour that uses, from east to west, Michigan Avenue, Kennedy Avenue, Chicago Avenue and U.S. 41.

CAB Detour Map.jpg

A recommended detour for the Cline Avenue Bridge uses U.S. 41, Chicago Avenue, Kennedy Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

The company is providing a 20% discount to 2-axle customers paying with a valid E-ZPass or I-PASS at the time of travel during the month of July.

"We’re pleased to offer the July discount to express our appreciation to our customers who rely on our bridge as the 'Gateway of Lake County,’ Velligan said.

For more information on the overlay project, visit clineave.com.

