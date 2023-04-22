Northern stretches of Cline Avenue will see lane closures and changing traffic configurations starting as soon as Monday and lasting through the fall, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.
Two projects on the highway, designated Ind. 912, will take place between U.S. 41 and Wicker Avenue.
Pavement replacement will start on or after Monday
, April 24, between U.S. 41 and U.S. 12. The project will begin with shoulder strengthening. Alternating lane closures and ramp closures will be needed during construction, which does not include work on the privately owned Cline Avenue Bridge in the midsection of the project.
Concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay projects will start on or after Wednesday
, April 26, from Wicker Avenue to 169th Street. Cline Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the eastbound Interstate 94 loop ramp to northbound Cline will be reduced to one lane. Work will be conducted in phases, the state agency said.
Women Veterans Conference in HIghland
Members of National Women Veterans United present the colors Saturday at the Women Veterans Conference at Wicker Memorial Park Social Center in Highland.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Women Veterans Conference in HIghland
Air Force veteran Cathi Hatczel of Hammond and her service dog Sydney attend the Women Veterans Conference on Saturday at Wicker Memorial Park Social Center in Highland.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Women Veterans Conference in HIghland
Vonda Franks, an Army reservist from Chicago, salutes during the singing of the national anthem Saturday at the Women Veterans Conference at Wicker Memorial Park Social Center in Highland.
Steve Euvino, The Times
cedarlake4.jpg
The Town Council meeting April 4 in the Cedar Lake Town Complex drew a packed chamber of residents wishing to weigh in during public comment.
Anna Ortiz, The Times
Orthodox Easter celebration
Anastasia Giotte (left) and her mother, Chrissy, prepare flower petals Friday for weekend services at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Orthodox Easter celebration
Kristin Hylek of Valparaiso helps her 2-year-old son Keith light a candle at the St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso as they celebrate Good Friday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Orthodox Easter celebration
St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church members decorate the Tomb of Christ in preparation for weekend services, including Easter.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Orthodox Easter celebration
Zachary Chip, 10, clips flowers from their stems in preparation for Easter weekend services at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Orthodox Easter celebration
Chris Mixis of Valparaiso reads from his Holy Week book during the morning Good Friday service at St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church in Valparaiso.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crossroads expanding its vision
The group Dick Diamond and the Dusters performs Wednesday for the Crossroads Chamber’s “Big Reveal” at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Crossroads expanding its vision
Flanked by board members, Deann Patena, president and CEO of Crossroads Chamber, addresses the “Big Reveal” on Wednesday at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. With more than 600 business members, Crossroads is now billing itself as “Northwest Indiana’s Chamber.”
Steve Euvino, The Times
Panel on sustainability and environmental justice
Alan Walts, director of the Environmental Protection Program for the Environmental Protection Agency, speaks Thursday at a discussion on sustainability and environmental justice at Indiana University Northwest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Panel on sustainability and environmental justice
Attendees hold a roundtable discussion Thursday at a presentation on sustainability and environmental justice at Indiana University Northwest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Panel on sustainability and environmental justice
Marjorie Kerby of Gary listens attentively during a discussion Thursday on sustainability and environmental justice hosted by Indiana University Northwest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Panel on sustainability and environmental justice
Kimmie Gordon, founder and director of Brown Faces Green Spaces, leads a discussion Thursday on sustainability and environmental justice at Indiana University Northwest.
John J. Watkins, The Times
$240 million project kickstarts MC development
A packed crowd fills the room at Uptown Social Club in Michigan City to hear about plans for a $240 million mixed-use development adjacent to City Hall. The project has drawn the interest of developers from across the country, according to Michigan City Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Clarence Hulse.
Doug Ross, The Times
$240 million project kickstarts MC development
Scott Goodman, founding principal with Farpoint Development, said without the Double Track NWI project speeding passenger train travel between Chicago and Michigan City, his $240 million mixed-use development in Michigan City likely wouldn't happen.
Doug Ross, The Times
Gary brush fire
Fire departments from Gary and several other departments from Lake and Porter Counties battle a large brush fire north of the Gary/Chicago International Airport off of Industrial Highway and east of Cline Avenue.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Demolition of the former Mahencia Apartments
The demolition of the former Mahencha Apartments on 5th Avenue in Gary has begun.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Demolition of the former Mahencha Apartments
The demolition of the former Mahencha Apartments on 5th Avenue in Gary has begun.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Demolition of the former Mahencha Apartments
An excavator begins the process of demolition of the former Mahencha Apartments Tuesday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Environmentalists push pollinator gardens
A milkweed plant might be just a weed to some, but it's a vital food source for the monarch butterfly. "If you've got milkweed, you've got a larval host for them, for the monarch," said Evanston enviornmentalist Leslie Shad.
Doug Ross, The Times
Emilio De La Garza Jr. honored
Rey Robles from the Marine Corps League talks about Medal of Honor recipient Emilio Albert De La Garza Jr. of East Chicago, who sacrificed himself to save his platoon on April 11, 1970.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Dyngus Day in Michigan City
A polka band was featured during Monday's festivities in Michigan City for Dyngus Day, a centuries old polish holiday celebrating the end of Lent.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Dyngus Day in Michigan City
Trish Clemons tends bar during the Dyngus Day celebration Monday at St. Joseph's Young Men's Society in Michigan City, which has hosted festivities for the Polish holiday for decades.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Whiting students participate in walkout to protest gun violence
Whiting middle and high school students walk west on 119th Avenue as part of a walkout Friday in protest of gun violence in schools.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
Whiting students participate in walkout to protest gun violence
Seniors Elena Cheek (left) Esmeralda Garcia and Giselle Perez talk Friday afternoon in the main office at Whiting High School. The trio helped lead a walkout for students in the district to protest gun violence.
Lizzie Kaboski, The Times
