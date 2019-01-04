The ramp from southbound Cline Avenue to eastbound Interstate 80/94 reopened Friday morning after cleanup of an industrial lubricant spill that had closed the ramp since Wednesday.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the reopening after having initially estimated the cleanup of the animal fat-based substance could take a week.
East Chicago-based National Industrial Maintenance performed the cleanup by blasting hot water onto the substance to loosen it from the road, then vacuuming it up.