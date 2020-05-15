Closure of Lake County buildings extended; face masks to be required

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE COUNTY — County officials are extending the closure of Lake County government buildings through May 22.

Government buildings will return to normal operations on May 26, according to an emergency declaration issued by the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Department heads have been instructed to modify schedules to adhere to social distancing guidelines and those who must do in-person business at any government office will be required to make an appointment beforehand.

Commissioners first declared an emergency March 18, and closed all county buildings through April 6. The closure was then extended multiple times, eventually settling on May 15.

A safety and action plan was also issued that stated, effective immediately, everyone in public areas of Lake County government buildings are required to wear a face mask or covering. Surgical masks are available to employees at a rate of one mask per work day and staff members are also able to bring their own facial coverings.