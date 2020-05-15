Closure of Lake County buildings extended; face masks to be required

LAKE COUNTY — County officials are extending the closure of Lake County government buildings through May 22.
Government buildings will return to normal operations on May 26, according to an emergency declaration issued by the Lake County Board of Commissioners.
Department heads have been instructed to modify schedules to adhere to social distancing guidelines and those who must do in-person business at any government office will be required to make an appointment beforehand.
Commissioners first declared an emergency March 18, and closed all county buildings through April 6. The closure was then extended multiple times, eventually settling on May 15.
More than half of residents, businesses don't expect a return to normal until 2021, Region survey shows
A safety and action plan was also issued that stated, effective immediately, everyone in public areas of Lake County government buildings are required to wear a face mask or covering. Surgical masks are available to employees at a rate of one mask per work day and staff members are also able to bring their own facial coverings.
The emergency declaration also instructs employees to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including coughing, shortness of breath, acute respiratory symptoms or fever. Those who experience symptoms should stay home, contact a health care provider and notify their supervisor. Employees who see another coworker appearing to have symptoms are also instructed to inform a supervisor or department head immediately.
Staff will continue to sanitize all surfaces that are commonly touched and employees will be required to maintain a sanitary work space. Soap and hand sanitizer will be available at all county government facilities.
Employees and people visiting the buildings will be asked to comply with the 6-foot social distancing rule and to limit or avoid in-person meetings and contact with visitors.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.