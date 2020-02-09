Cold snap moving into the Region

Region commuters shouldn't have to worry about snow on their Monday morning drives, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Ratzer.

Ratzer, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, office, said most areas in Lake and Porter counties saw one to two inches to snow and southern municipalities saw even less.

"Thankfully, that's all moved out," he said.

In the late afternoon, temperatures rose above freezing, which should have melted any snow on the road.

There was still drizzle falling over Northwest Indiana, which was expected to end before midnight, Ratzer said.

A cold front will head into the area on Monday and skies will remain cloudy, with highs reaching the 30s, he said.

Lake effect snow could sprinkle across the Region Wednesday, but it doesn't appear to be a heavy snow, about an inch or two, Ratzer said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Once that goes through, it looks like we turn a bit colder for the rest of the week," Ratzer said. "Thursday and Friday (have) highs in the 20s, lows ... could be down to single digits Thursday night into early Friday morning."