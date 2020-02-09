Cold snap moving into the Region

Region commuters shouldn't have to worry about snow on their Monday morning drives, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Mark Ratzer.
Ratzer, who works in the Romeoville, Illinois, office, said most areas in Lake and Porter counties saw one to two inches to snow and southern municipalities saw even less.
"Thankfully, that's all moved out," he said.
In the late afternoon, temperatures rose above freezing, which should have melted any snow on the road.
There was still drizzle falling over Northwest Indiana, which was expected to end before midnight, Ratzer said.
A cold front will head into the area on Monday and skies will remain cloudy, with highs reaching the 30s, he said.
Lake effect snow could sprinkle across the Region Wednesday, but it doesn't appear to be a heavy snow, about an inch or two, Ratzer said.
"Once that goes through, it looks like we turn a bit colder for the rest of the week," Ratzer said. "Thursday and Friday (have) highs in the 20s, lows ... could be down to single digits Thursday night into early Friday morning."
The cold snap is a "little bit colder than what we experienced" so far, Ratzer said. However, Northwest Indiana has had a relatively mild winter so far.
"It's common for this time of year, we're still in the heart of winter," he said.
Ratzer added the colder temperatures follow northwesterly winds carrying arctic air through the area.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) had not posted any travel advisories for Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties as of Sunday morning, according to its website.