GARY — Financial aid professionals will volunteer at Indiana University Northwest and 38 other Indiana sites to help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday, set for 2 p.m. Feb. 24 in Hawthorn Hall, Room 454.
The free program assists Indiana students who are seeking undergraduate admission to a college or technical school in 2019 in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, and loans and scholarships at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. FASFA filling must take place by April 15 to be eligible for state aid.
Volunteers walk through the form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions.
Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s) and bring their parents’ completed:
• 2017 IRS 1040 tax returns;
• W-2 Forms; or
Students who worked last year should also bring their income information.
Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their own completed: 2017 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2017 income and benefits information.
For more information about College Goal Sunday, call the Helpline at 800-992-2076 or visit www.CollegeGoalSunday.org. The IU Northwest Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships can be reached at 219-980-6778.