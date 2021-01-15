College news

University of Utah
More than 9,700 students at the University of Utah have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Local students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List include:
Jacob Mathews of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Engineering BS
Emma Olson of Chesterton, whose major is listed as Environmental & Sustain Std BA
Jacksonville State University
Temperance Pearson of Lake Station was awarded a degree at Jacksonville State University's Fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12.
Culver-Stockton College
Nicky Flesher of Schererville and a student at Andrean High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. from Culver-Stockton College.
Bob Jones University
The following students are among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
They include:
Phoebe Alger, a Senior History major from Valparaiso, was named to the Dean's List.
Destiny Kogler, a Junior Special Education from Lowell,
Katelyn Landkrohn, a Freshman Child Development from Crown Point
Hannah Rukes, a Senior Music Education from Portage
Austin Peay State University
Nathaniel Kirk of Valparaiso has been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the Fall 2021 semester.