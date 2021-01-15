College news

University of Utah

More than 9,700 students at the University of Utah have been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Local students named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List include:

Jacob Mathews of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Engineering BS

Emma Olson of Chesterton, whose major is listed as Environmental & Sustain Std BA

Jacksonville State University

Temperance Pearson of Lake Station was awarded a degree at Jacksonville State University's Fall 2020 commencement on Dec. 11-12.

Culver-Stockton College

Nicky Flesher of Schererville and a student at Andrean High School, was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. from Culver-Stockton College.

Bob Jones University

The following students are among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester.