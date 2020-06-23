College roundup

Ithaca College
Benjamin Basem, a Cinema and Photography major from Schererville, has been named to the the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
Emerson College
Two area students have been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher that semester.
They are Grace Crain of Chesterton, Journalism, Class of 2022, and Lillian Kollross of Hobart, Media Arts Production, Class of 2022
College of Charleston
Robert Ruiz of Portage has been named to the President's list at the College of Charleston for the Spring semester.
DePauw University
A record 351 DePauw student-athletes have been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2020 spring semester.
Included in that list is Ayden Bennett from Valparaiso.
University of the Cumberlands
Luke Taylor, of Hobart, has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at University of the Cumberlands.
University of Kentucky
Katie Kirk of Valparaiso was among the student presenters at the 14th annual Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars at the University of of Kentucky. She is a Psychology student in UK's College of Arts & Sciences.
Ashland University
Jessica Miller of Valparaiso received a Doctor of Nursing degree from Ashland University following spring semester classes. Miller majored in Nursing Practice.
Central Methodist University
Jimmie Lee Washington, of Gary, was among more than 780 students to be named to the Dean's List at Central Methodist University
Saginaw Valley State University
More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2020 semester Deans' List.
Region students on that list include Haley Murphy, of Lansing, and Renae Warren, of Chesterton.
Cedarville University
Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean's Honor List.
Region students on that list are Abigail Murray of Kouts, Elisabeth Novak of LaPorte, Conner TenHove of Valparaiso, and Emily Winchester of Crown Point.
Kennesaw State University
Joshua Kanger, of Hammond, was named to Kennesaw State University's Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester.
Bradley University
Adetolani Adeyefa, of Lynwood, was recognized by the Office of Student Affairs at Bradley University. Adeyefa, a Biomedical Science Pre-Med major, was awarded the Romeo B. Garrett Intercultural Leadership Award.
Ohio University
More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020. Among those is Clark Bilbrey, of Valparaiso, with Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Youngstown State University
Nearly 1,400 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's Spring Commencement. Local graduates include Daniel Sager, LaPorte, Master of Music in Music Performance, and Alek Monger, Michigan City, Master Athletic Training.
