College roundup

Ithaca College

Benjamin Basem, a Cinema and Photography major from Schererville, has been named to the the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.

Emerson College

Two area students have been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester. The requirement to make Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher that semester.

They are Grace Crain of Chesterton, Journalism, Class of 2022, and Lillian Kollross of Hobart, Media Arts Production, Class of 2022

College of Charleston

Robert Ruiz of Portage has been named to the President's list at the College of Charleston for the Spring semester.

DePauw University

A record 351 DePauw student-athletes have been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2020 spring semester.

Included in that list is Ayden Bennett from Valparaiso.

University of the Cumberlands