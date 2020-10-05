Colorful mural a sign of Harbor resurgence

EAST CHICAGO — The eye-catching mural painted by local artist and East Chicago resident Felix Maldonado is just one sign of a resurgence in the Harbor neighborhood and a welcome distraction from the ongoing pandemic.
Maldonado has just completed the mural, which is painted on the outside of the greenhouse at Washington Park.
"He had never had the opportunity to do a mural here in East Chicago until now," said Steve Segura, director of the city's multimedia department.
Maldonado is well known for the Jackson 5 mural he created in downtown Gary that has become a tourist attraction.
"People from all over the country have gone there to take pictures in front of it, even celebrities," Maldonado said.
Maldonado described his work on the greenhouse as "giving a nod to the area's foliage and plant life and as well as wildlife."
He believes artwork can both attract visitors and become a talking point in a community.
"It's always a good thing to have art in public places because it brings people together," Maldonado said.
But the art on the greenhouse is just one of a long list of notable additions or improvements in the Harbor.
Those who have driven down Columbus Drive recently may have noticed the colorful flowers lining the road.
Segura said the addition of flowers and floral trees in the Harbor's downtown area, along with other neighborhood enhancements, is an attempt to "improve the quality of life and attract people to come back to East Chicago."
"That's why we've been aggressively promoting home ownership," Segura said.
He said with no city events to advertise due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has instead been using billboards outside of East Chicago to let passers-by know of a program in which a zero interest second mortgage of up to $25,000 can be obtained to help with down payment assistance for the purchase of a new home in the city.
A zero interest second mortgage of up to $10,000 is available toward the purchase of an existing home.
Mayor Anthony Copeland has made the addition of art in the city a priority during his time in office, and much of that effort has been concentrated in the Harbor.
Washington Park, located near St. Catherine Hospital, saw five large animal sculptures added late last year to recall a time when the park was home to an actual zoo.
Gaming revenue paid for the sculptures, as well as a $500,000 investment in the restoration of the greenhouse.
It is there that East Chicago residents can pick up a free bag of locally grown produce once a week.
Much focus also is being given to the improvements of old and the building of new structures in the Harbor.
Block Stadium, 1601 E. 144th St., is undergoing a total renovation that Segura said will result in a new field, concession stands, dugouts, scoreboard, bleachers, press box, locker rooms and ticket booths.
He said most of the interior work in the stadium has been completed.
"It should be ready to play ball by March," Segura said.
The Harbor also saw the addition of the new Clemente-Penn UNITY Center, 3623 Guthrie St., in 2018. That fitness and recreation facility replaced two older centers.
New housing also is coming to The Harbor — construction on the Lakeshore Manor Apartments is expected to begin this year and open to residents in early 2022.
Lakeshore Manor will be located just north of 136th Street on both sides of Main Street and will replace the current John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises.
The two new buildings that will comprise Lakeshore Manor will encompass 206 units to provide independent senior living.
Another housing development called Harbor Square is scheduled for completion next year at 2301 Broadway St.
That will add 28 new one- and two-bedroom apartments in the city.
The first floor of the building will hold the city's second HealthLinc clinic that will be open to residents and others in the community.
