Colorful mural a sign of Harbor resurgence

Segura said the addition of flowers and floral trees in the Harbor's downtown area, along with other neighborhood enhancements, is an attempt to "improve the quality of life and attract people to come back to East Chicago."

"That's why we've been aggressively promoting home ownership," Segura said.

He said with no city events to advertise due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has instead been using billboards outside of East Chicago to let passers-by know of a program in which a zero interest second mortgage of up to $25,000 can be obtained to help with down payment assistance for the purchase of a new home in the city.

A zero interest second mortgage of up to $10,000 is available toward the purchase of an existing home.

Mayor Anthony Copeland has made the addition of art in the city a priority during his time in office, and much of that effort has been concentrated in the Harbor.

Washington Park, located near St. Catherine Hospital, saw five large animal sculptures added late last year to recall a time when the park was home to an actual zoo.

Gaming revenue paid for the sculptures, as well as a $500,000 investment in the restoration of the greenhouse.