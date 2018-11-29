Comcast Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s John Will Anderson Facility gives kids more access to technology

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Councilwoman Mary Brown joined Comcast to announce a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s John Will Anderson Club in Gary. The funds were used to purchase 12 Chromebooks for the club’s Learning Center and STEM Lab. The donation is part of a larger effort Comcast is making in locations across the country to support My.Future, an interactive online Boys & Girls Clubs of America platform kids can use to learn, play and socialize, as well as interact with one another and showcase their work.
“Comcast has been a strong partner of Boys & Girls Clubs for a long time,” said Ryan Smiley, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana. “Their commitment to keep providing our organization, and our different clubs, with more access to technology is helping us to further build the academic success of our kids."
“Our club members in Gary often come from circumstances that are challenging,” said Rosemarie Joiner, club director of the John Will Anderson Club. “Anytime a company, like Comcast, provides technology resources to our kids, it helps us to open new windows of learning opportunities for our youth, opportunities that will only build them into successful leaders."