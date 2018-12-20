At 7 a.m., the Family Life Community Center Inc. kitchen opens its doors for those looking for a warm meal, regardless of how much they can pay.
Some pay a quarter, others dish out as much as $100 for a plate.
However, Family Life Community Center Inc., a come-as-you are, pay-as-you-can ministry, dishes out much more than breakfast.
LaJuan Clemons, of Gary, developed a vision of a community-supported ministry where people could pay what they could afford for food and services alike.
“I didn't have a model for what I wanted to do or go off of,” LaJuan Clemons said. “It came in pieces, like a puzzle. For someone to say they're going to start a pay-as-you-can ministry and buy a building, you kind of have to be crazy.”
In November 2016, Lajuan Clemons and his wife, Tamika Clemons, purchased the building at 565 Massachusetts St. in Gary, which used to serve as a firefighters union hall.
“I saw that it's not enough to come to church on Sundays, we need to go into action and serve people in our community,” LaJuan Clemons said. “It's not a church, it's a ministry, which is the basis of church. I wanted to start a community center with a basis in ministry that offers cooking, cleaning, engineering and more. It's not just about food, but many other needs people have.”
From living modifications for seniors to get around their homes safely to plumbing problems, the ministry's services have been a jack-of-all-trades. LaJuan Clemons said plumbers, chefs, handymen and more serve as the ministry's working hands.
“Whether we're installing pull-up bars in bathrooms for seniors or taking care of a mold problem in the house, it's not that different to tackle,” LaJuan Clemons said. “We just need a community to come together; It's already funded through people eating.”
When LaJuan Clemons started the ministry, naysayers warned him that more people would take advantage of the ministry than support it. However, they couldn't have been more wrong.
“People have been supporting the movement with extreme generosity,” LaJuan Clemons said. “And it's working. People are lining up. We've had people buy breakfast for $100 just because they believe in what we're doing.”
Tamika Clemons, co-founder of the ministry, is the cook who whips up chicken and waffles, eggs, hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal and more home-cooked meals to draw in the hungry masses. People from all walks of life step through the ministry's doors, such as police officers, city hall officials, veterans, firefighters and more.
“A lot of people are saying this is the new place to meet and socialize,” Tamika Clemons said.
The building is also equipped with a stage, a projector screen and sound system to host a variety of events and performances, and will be the location for an upcoming play and comedy show among many other functions.
“In this area we really don't have a community center or a venue space,” Deraee' Henderson, ministry event planner, said. “And it's family oriented, we want everyone here. We want the whole family to enjoy this place.”
The group is also bolstering up mentoring and educational resources, offering anything from trade skills training to creative writing workshops from local author Andre Renee Harris. Harris said he doesn't see the ministry's concept ending with Gary.
“This is a model,” Harris said. “And what we're going to do with the model is spread it out to other neighborhoods that need it. This is already a success, imagine years ahead when this grows to other states.”
SaDon Long, a business consultant and advisor to LaJuan Clemons, described the ministry as a revolutionary concept he called “radical giving.”
“We're at the end of Gary, so to come here, people pass up McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts, but they come here to support the ministry,” Long said.
Events and ways to donate to Family Life Community Center Inc. can be found on the website at familylifecommunitycenter.com, their Facebook page or by calling 219-240-6557.
LaJuan Clemons said the ministry's first Christmas dinner will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and will be free to the public.
“People come here and are able to get medicine,” LaJuan Clemons said. “Medicine from the people, not pharmaceutical. We're building a budget with this. When you get a meal here, that budget allows us to serve people.”