CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point hosts two nationally renowned comics at Bulldog Park for the “Laughs on Point” comedy show Aug. 18.

Shawn Reynolds and Marty Simpson will take the stage at Bulldog Park for an evening of family-friendly comedy at Bulldog.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Live entertainment will kick off the night’s festivities from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

“After the success of last year’s show, it was a no-brainer to host Shawn and Marty at Bulldog Park this summer,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. “Last year, we proved our state-of-the-art facility is the perfect venue for a comedy show. Bulldog Park has become an entertainment destination in the Region, and I hope the community is ready for an unforgettable night.”

Shawn Reynolds, as seen on Dry Bar Comedy, will open the evening, beginning at 8 p.m. Shawn has appeared on tour with Tim Hawkins, Michael Jr. and Anita Renfroe, and headlined multiple tours, including the MidWest Clean Comedy All-Stars Tour and UpStanding Comedy Tour in Canada.

He has appeared on TBN, locally on ABC and NBC. He was a finalist in Chicago’s National “Clean Comedy Challenge,” and he’s the winner of the “Funniest Comic East of the Mississippi” contest.

He is also the founder of “Stand-Up For Adoption,” a comedy benefit series that has raised thousands for families trying to adopt children with special needs.

As seen on Dry Bar Comedy, BET, ESPN and more, Simpson will close out the night beginning around 9 p.m.

He’s returning from a tour with Leanne Morgan and Jeff Allen. He has performed on three continents and in 46 of the 50 United States.

He was a finalist in the critically acclaimed television series, “Trial By Laughter,” and was named a festival favorite at Big Pine Comedy Festival. His comedy is shaped not only by his 28-plus years of marriage and two kids, but also his 10 years as a head high school football coach and drama teacher.

Tickets are available online at Eventeny and will be available at the door. General admission is $20. VIP is $50 and includes premier seating and two drink tickets.

For more information, call the PACE Department at 219-661-2271, or visit www.crownpoint.in.gov.