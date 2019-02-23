Try 1 month for 99¢

SCHERERVILLE — Superheroes and villains alike converged in Schererville to step outside their daily lives and embrace personas dreamed up by comic book illustrators throughout the decades.

On Saturday, the Northwest Indiana Comic-Con gathered more than 3,000 fans of all ages at the Halls of St. George in Schererville for the sixth year in a row.

“From my experience, the Region needs this,” said Brian Grabinski, event founder. “There's such a huge amount of fans who are hungry for something like this.”

Grabinski said he is amazed at the growth of the Northwest Indiana Comic-Con. The first year he said about a thousand people were in attendance. This year there were more than 3,168 people in attendance along with several craft vendors and comic book illustrators.

Grabinski said a good majority of the 16 comic book artists at the convention are from Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.

“We have some high-profile guests this year,” Grabinski said.

Frank Fosco, of Glenwood, has been a longtime comic book artist who is well known for his work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“It's a great collection of artists,” Fosco said. “There's a lot of Chicago and local people here.”

Comic book artists Doug Rice and Hilary Barta, both from East Chicago, have been attending Northwest Indiana Comic-Con for more than four years. Rice worked on several comics in the 1980s such as "Manhunter" and "Plastic Man" for DC. Barta is known for his illustrations in the X-Men series in the 1980s comic books.

“A young lady came up to me and said, 'Thank you for my childhood,'" said Rice, who has worked on the popular kids' television cartoon "Animaniacs." “She loved the 'Animaniacs' so much growing up.”

Barta also had many young fans approach his table to see illustrations he did for the Nickelodeon cartoon, "Spongebob Squarepants." Barta himself remembers being a child excitedly thumbing through the daily newspaper comics.

“It's fun to show kids how comics are made, from the original art to seeing the finished product, you see a light goes on in their heads,” Barta said. “Sometimes you can tell there's potential future artists in the crowd.”

Don Kramer, of Bourbannais, Illinois, has worked for both Marvel and DC and lent his artistic talent to series like "Nightwing" and "Wonder Woman." Kramer said conventions like Northwest Indiana Comic-Con gave him a start in his career.

“They're all very good for networking, too,” Kramer said. “Back when I got started with comics I would meet other artists and get connections.”

Dave Dorman, from Michigan, has been an illustrator since 1979 and has worked on a "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" series for Dark Horse Comics and "The Batman" comics for DC. Early comic books like "Fantastic Four" and "Spider-Man" from the 1960s and '70s jump-started Dorman's lifelong passion.

“I've been lucky to be involved in a lot of great pop culture and fun series,” Dorman said. “I grew up reading comics when I was younger and always loved the art. I taught myself how to draw from comic books.”

Dorman said conventions not only bring joy to the fans but to creators, too. Dorman said seeing fans and their elaborate costumes brings artistic fantasies to life.

“When you're in the studio you don't get to talk to anyone, really,” Dorman said. “Here you can get out and meet people. It's very satisfying to see people enjoy the work you've done. It's the fans who define the books.”

A costume contest featured characters from "Mary Poppins" to "Mortal Kombat's" Scorpion, with fans of all ages working months to build their costumes.

“The amount of work that people put into their costumes is amazing,” Grabinski said. “We have some movie-quality costumes here.”

Eric Seip and Heather Blandford, of Crown Point, cosplayed as futuristic soldiers in "Halo" and "Titan Fall" and have been dressing in costume for conventions together for the past eight years.

“When kids see us their eyes light up, and they get excited,” Seip said.

Adam Genis, of Westville, dressed as Negan from the series "Walking Dead" and brought along 5-year-old daughter Elise, who dressed as a mini Harley Quinn. The two were a hit among fans as they took the stage for the costume contest.

“This is our third year here, we go to so many conventions,” Genis said. “She loves seeing all of her favorite characters. Seeing her face light up is the best.”

