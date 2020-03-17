Command center could be established at Gary Airport in COVID-19 fight

VALPARAISO — Northwest Indiana health officials could see a command center set up as soon as next week at Gary/Chicago International Airport.

The Porter County Health Department is also exploring options for drive-thru COVID-19 testing as it seeks sources for testing supplies, the Porter County Board of Commissioners learned Tuesday.

Dr. Maria Stamp, Porter County’s health officer, said setting up the emergency operations center at the Gary airport would help the counties in Northwest Indiana — technically, Indiana Homeland Security District 1 — communicate better and coordinate their COVID-19 response.

Stamp said she has been learning about other counties’ novel coronavirus situation through the newspaper and not from her counterparts in county government elsewhere.

“Information sharing has been a little bit challenging the past couple of weeks,” Stamp said.

The joint operations center, set up by county emergency management agencies in District 1, would help the counties share best practices and provide consistent messaging to the public, she said.