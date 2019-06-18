CROWN POINT — The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission has started accepting applications to replace retiring Lake Superior Court Judge John Pera.
Pera has presided over Civil Division Room 6 in Crown Point since 2000 and is the Superior Court’s chief judge in court administrative matters. He plans to retire July 1.
Any Lake County resident admitted to the practice of law may apply.
The nominating commission is required to review applications and submit the three most highly qualified candidates to Gov. Eric Holcomb for appointment.
Applications are online at courts.in.gov/5521.htm and must be submitted through the Indiana Courts Portal by noon July 22.
The nominating commission is set to meet at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14 to interview the applicants in the commissioners' room at the Lake County Government Complex in Crown Point.