Commission hears ordinance that could regulate tobacco shops in Schererville

"I think our job is to make it easier for businesses to open. ... If when I went to the police department last week and asked to see a record of calls for service on the tobacco shops we have — if they had a bunch of calls for service, I'd say, 'OK, maybe there's a problem,' but they've had none."

Anderson later asked what would happen to the existing tobacco shops in Schererville.

Gorman said they would be legal nonconforming, meaning current tobacco shops would be allowed to stay in town.

Commissioner Tom Kouros said while shops such as Tobacco Island have given back to the community, the products they sell hurt the community.

"Every single day it's in the news that another child is being hurt. Kids are being expelled from school for doing it," Kouros said. "I commend this, that the Town Council can say we care about the types of businesses that we're having."

Ward 5 Councilman Caleb Johnson said the amendment would allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to regulate the amount of tobacco shops in the town.