 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Commission hears ordinance that could regulate tobacco shops in Schererville
urgent

Commission hears ordinance that could regulate tobacco shops in Schererville

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_Schererville Town Hall

Schererville Town Hall

 John J. Watkins

SCHERERVILLE — The town is considering eliminating tobacco shops as an allowed use in the C-2 commercial district under Schererville's zoning ordinance

The proposal, presented during a Monday evening Plan Commission study session, came from the direction of a member of the Schererville Town Council, said Schererville Director of Operations Jim Gorman. 

The change, Gorman said, would amend the town's comprehensive zoning ordinance, Ordinance No. 1797, to include the definition of a tobacco shop, as well as eliminate the shops as a permitted use under the C-2 zoning district. 

If eliminated as a permitted use, business owners seeking to open a tobacco shop in Schererville would need to go before the town's Board of Zoning Appeals for a variance, Gorman said. 

Plan Commission President Thomas Anderson said he checked with the Schererville Police Department and there haven't been calls for service at either of the tobacco shops in town. 

"Why is there suddenly a reason to make it harder to open a business in town rather than easier?" Anderson said. 

"I can't answer that. We were just told to make the changes," Gorman replied. 

The amendment defines tobacco shop as an establishment that is dedicated to displaying, selling, distributing, delivering, offering, furnishing or marketing tobacco, tobacco products or tobacco paraphernalia.

The change wouldn't affect hookah or cigar lounges or a grocery store, supermarket or convenience store, or a similar retailer, that sells "conventional" cigars, cigarettes or tobacco as a secondary product. 

"What it appears to me is you want to get rid of tobacco paraphernalia," Anderson said.

"That's what it sounds like, reading it," Gorman replied. 

Anderson continued, asking if rolling papers for cigarettes, ashtrays and lighters would be considered paraphernalia. 

Gorman replied yes, later adding gas stations would be allowed to sell cigarettes since they aren't considered a tobacco shop. 

'It's overreach'

Plan Commission Vice President Bill Jarvis said the wording in the amendment is vague and could be applied in "so many different ways." 

"I have problems with this also," Jarvis said. 

"We have vacant units in our strip malls. Making it harder for people to do business, I don't think, is our job," Anderson replied.

"I think our job is to make it easier for businesses to open. ... If when I went to the police department last week and asked to see a record of calls for service on the tobacco shops we have — if they had a bunch of calls for service, I'd say, 'OK, maybe there's a problem,' but they've had none." 

Anderson later asked what would happen to the existing tobacco shops in Schererville. 

Gorman said they would be legal nonconforming, meaning current tobacco shops would be allowed to stay in town. 

Commissioner Tom Kouros said while shops such as Tobacco Island have given back to the community, the products they sell hurt the community. 

"Every single day it's in the news that another child is being hurt. Kids are being expelled from school for doing it," Kouros said. "I commend this, that the Town Council can say we care about the types of businesses that we're having."

Ward 5 Councilman Caleb Johnson said the amendment would allow the Board of Zoning Appeals to regulate the amount of tobacco shops in the town. 

"I think if that's your concern, that the grocery stores and convenience stores aren't going to be able to sell tobacco, then I think that's an invalid concern," Johnson said. 

"I feel it's overreach. ... People can get in a car after drinking and crash into somebody. Should we get rid of car stores, car dealers?" Anderson replied. "I think liquor does at least as much damage as cigarettes, but we don't have a limit on liquor stores."

Before the meeting ended, Anderson said he would like to see a definition of tobacco paraphernalia. 

The amendment will be discussed during a Plan Commission study session in November. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts