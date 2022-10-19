Commissioners decline to act on proposed $6.4M Lake County Jail health contract

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners declined to consider contract proposals Wednesday crafted by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. for 2023 health care and mental health services at the Lake County Jail.

Commissioners' Attorney Matt Fech recommended that the three-member county executive board take no action on the tentative contracts, citing litigation pending at the Indiana Court of Appeals relating to the sheriff's authority to ink jail-related contracts independent of the commissioners.

In July, Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele ruled that Martinez's duty under Indiana law to care for the prisoners in the Lake County Jail supersedes the statutory requirement that all county government contracts be approved by the commissioners.

That case, which the commissioners have appealed, centered on the sheriff signing a contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) for 2022 inmate medical services at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared with 2021 and 20% more than 2020.

The sheriff has proposed granting CHI another 5% increase in 2023 for a total cost to Lake County taxpayers of $6.4 million.

The tentative jail mental health consulting contract with Dr. Muthusamy Anandkumar calls for a rate of $5,000 a month, records show.

The commissioners repeatedly have told the sheriff that they will not approve a jail medical contract until Martinez permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services is appropriate for the facility.

The commissioners also said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 11 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.

Martinez, however, repeatedly has declined to allow NCCHC to inspect the jail, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the commissioners rejected the sheriff's request to designate vacant, county-owned land on which the sheriff could construct a multipurpose building to, among other uses, store some of the sheriff's numerous specialized vehicles and other law enforcement equipment.

The sheriff said Wednesday night he wasn't surprised by the commissioners' actions.

“We put it on the agenda to be transparent and in good faith," Martinez said. "Nonetheless, we will still move forward with the contract based on the judge’s decision in order to ensure that we continue to provide for the health and medical needs of the arrestees in our custody."