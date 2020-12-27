Community center coming to St. John? Board looks to investigate project in 2021

The Board first announced plans for the park, formerly known as Parrish Avenue Park, in June 2019. The park will include playground equipment, an open field, a shelter with a water fountain, trails, a parking lot and seating, according to a previous Times report.

The project is slated to cost $500,000, and the town plans to use grants and park impact fee funds to pay for the new park, according to the Board's May 19 meeting minutes.

Work on the Prairie West Park parking lot also has been paused due to the cost to install new spaces after bad soils were discovered.

"That's something that I think we're going to keep on our radar to see if there are any other options or if we're limited to the the project as it is right now," McLead later told The Times by phone. "It was approaching, I think, close to $400,000, and it was just going to add about 60 parking spots. So I think the board was a little spooked by that."