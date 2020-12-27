Community center coming to St. John? Board looks to investigate project in 2021

ST. JOHN — The Park Board is looking to get started on various projects in the new year.
During its Dec. 15 meeting, the St. John Park Board approved prioritizing nine projects in 2021, including land acquisition; investigating a community center; a clubhouse at Lake Hills; a skate park within The Gates of St. John; a permanent bathroom at The Gates soccer fields; a new parks department truck; hiring an additional full-time maintenance employee; Veterans Civic Park upgrades; and adding an adaptive swing in parks.
At its November meeting, the Board approved purchasing a truck and application materials to hire a new employee. Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Tyler McLead noted both items are incorporated into the department's 2021 budget.
McLead also updated the Board on three capital improvement projects slated for 2020 that were not completed.
Originally, the tennis courts at Veterans Civic Park were slated for a face lift in spring 2020. Now, the park department is hoping to see the project underway by spring 2021.
The Board approved the restoration of the tennis courts not to exceed $50,000.
Work at Founders Park, 9884 Parrish Ave., has been put on hold as the town is waiting to receive its grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for the project, which has been held up due to the pandemic, McLead said.
The Board first announced plans for the park, formerly known as Parrish Avenue Park, in June 2019. The park will include playground equipment, an open field, a shelter with a water fountain, trails, a parking lot and seating, according to a previous Times report.
The project is slated to cost $500,000, and the town plans to use grants and park impact fee funds to pay for the new park, according to the Board's May 19 meeting minutes.
Work on the Prairie West Park parking lot also has been paused due to the cost to install new spaces after bad soils were discovered.
"That's something that I think we're going to keep on our radar to see if there are any other options or if we're limited to the the project as it is right now," McLead later told The Times by phone. "It was approaching, I think, close to $400,000, and it was just going to add about 60 parking spots. So I think the board was a little spooked by that."
Also Dec. 15, the Board heard work is set to begin on a installing a gate at Heartland Park to restrict access to the back of the park during the baseball offseason.
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the Board approved Fence Masters install the barrier for $1,915 in the event the town wasn't able to complete the project in house.
"We had another barrier that we thought might work, but it was determined that wouldn't work for what we need," McLead said during the Dec. 15 meeting.
McLead added the department also has received bids for a new deck at the Babe Ruth field in Heartland Park.
In it's current condition, McLead said the deck isn't up to code, noting "I don't think it was ever built to code to begin with. It was in pretty bad shape."
The Board didn't accept a bid during the Dec. 15 meeting, but the project could be added to the town's park projects slated for 2021, McLead said.