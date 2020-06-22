Community center field could benefit sports organizations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — Youth sports groups could benefit from the Merrillville community center project.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said town officials have had preliminary discussions with Merrillville Pop Warner about using the athletic field that will be created at the site on Broadway near 66th Place.

The organization has used fields at Merrillville schools for practices and games.

In addition to Pop Warner, officials hope the field could help other entities, including Merrillville youth soccer.

“They no longer exist, so it would be nice to maybe get that going again,” Councilman Jeff Minchuk said of the soccer organization.

To accommodate Merrillville Pop Warner and other potential sports groups, “we want to have that field properly crowned and properly drained,” Pettit said.

The council approved spending $3,000 to have an engineering company incorporate the adjustments to the plans for the athletic field.

The panel also authorized spending $13,000 to design a warming kitchen inside of the community center.

The Town Council is expected to review other change orders to the community center project during its June 23 meeting, Pettit said.