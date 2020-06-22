Community center field could benefit sports organizations

MERRILLVILLE — Youth sports groups could benefit from the Merrillville community center project.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said town officials have had preliminary discussions with Merrillville Pop Warner about using the athletic field that will be created at the site on Broadway near 66th Place.
The organization has used fields at Merrillville schools for practices and games.
In addition to Pop Warner, officials hope the field could help other entities, including Merrillville youth soccer.
“They no longer exist, so it would be nice to maybe get that going again,” Councilman Jeff Minchuk said of the soccer organization.
To accommodate Merrillville Pop Warner and other potential sports groups, “we want to have that field properly crowned and properly drained,” Pettit said.
The council approved spending $3,000 to have an engineering company incorporate the adjustments to the plans for the athletic field.
The panel also authorized spending $13,000 to design a warming kitchen inside of the community center.
The Town Council is expected to review other change orders to the community center project during its June 23 meeting, Pettit said.
That includes a new generator and field lighting. Pettit said all of the change orders are within the budget set for the project.
In other action associated with the community center, the council approved a variance needed to construct a freestanding LED message center sign outside of the community center. The sign will be used to promote community center activities and other town events.
The new community center, which will be about 90,000 square feet, will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.
There will be a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space and a multi-function event center.
Construction continues, and the facility is expected to open in the beginning of 2021.
