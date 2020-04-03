Community foundations raise nearly $1 million for COVID-19 relief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly $1 million has been raised for COVID-19 relief in Lake County, with significant boosts from foundations.

The first round of grants from the Lake County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund cover a wide range of services, such as protective equipment for health care workers, meal delivery and distribution, sanitation supplies, housing assistance and child care.

Of the more than $916,000 raised, $500,000 came from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The White Family Foundation donated $250,000.

Crown Point Community Foundation, Foundations of East Chicago and Legacy Foundation met Monday to award $107,759 in emergency grants to nonprofit organizations serving Lake County. The Foundations are collaborating to support charities whose clients and services have been most impacted by the health and economic consequences of COVID-19.

“The crisis has led us to work together in a new way. We have the same priorities in mind, but we bring unique perspectives because of the different areas we serve and relationships we have with organizations in our communities,” said Rosa Pena, Foundations of East Chicago Executive Director.