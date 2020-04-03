Community foundations raise nearly $1 million for COVID-19 relief
Nearly $1 million has been raised for COVID-19 relief in Lake County, with significant boosts from foundations.

The first round of grants from the Lake County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund cover a wide range of services, such as protective equipment for health care workers, meal delivery and distribution, sanitation supplies, housing assistance and child care.

Of the more than $916,000 raised, $500,000 came from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. The White Family Foundation donated $250,000.

Crown Point Community Foundation, Foundations of East Chicago and Legacy Foundation met Monday to award $107,759 in emergency grants to nonprofit organizations serving Lake County. The Foundations are collaborating to support charities whose clients and services have been most impacted by the health and economic consequences of COVID-19.

“The crisis has led us to work together in a new way. We have the same priorities in mind, but we bring unique perspectives because of the different areas we serve and relationships we have with organizations in our communities,” said Rosa Pena, Foundations of East Chicago Executive Director.

“We saw many applications come in during the first week that the grant was open. We feel the increased need and sense of urgency to get these funds distributed to organizations quickly,” said Crown Point Community Foundation President Mary Nielsen.

Organizations funded include 219 Health Network Inc., Beachfront Dance School, Best Buddies Indiana, Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary, Chicagoland Immigrant Welcome Network, CRWorks Inc., East Chicago MOMS Taking Charge, Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Franciscan Health Foundation, Goodwill LEADS Inc., Hanover Township, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana, The Salvation Army of Lake County, St. Jude House and YWCA of Northwest Indiana.

“We are deeply grateful for the response we’ve received to the emergency fund. We’ve heard from many people within and outside of our community who recognize the health and financial impact this pandemic is having on our residents and businesses and want to contribute,” Legacy Foundation President Carolyn Saxton said.

Applications to the emergency fund are accepted on a rolling basis, with a weekly deadline of midnight Sunday. Representatives from the foundations meet each week by phone to review new submissions.

Eligibility criteria and the grant application are at www.legacyfdn.org/grants.

