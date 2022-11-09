Community Healthcare System hosting a Heart and Vascular Symposium on Thursday

MUNSTER — Every 34 seconds one person dies from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., making it the leading cause of death.

Dr. Navdeep Bhatti said this is a crucial issue across America because it’s a lifestyle disease.

“A large portion of this problem is due to the way we live our lives,” said Bhatti, Community Healthcare System cardiologist. “In Northwest Indiana we have high rates of diabetes, smoking, and an aging population making people susceptible to cardiovascular disease.”

Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during the Community Healthcare System Heart and Vascular Symposium scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

Six cardiologists from Community Healthcare will be speaking at the event. Bhatti, who’s speaking on “Women and Heart Disease,” said on average, affected women begin showing symptoms of cardiovascular disease 10 years after menopause.

“Women have a tendency to rationalize their symptoms,” she said. “We tend to put ourselves last and it’s important to know of symptoms or risk factors.”

Women may be susceptible to the disease if they have diabetes or experienced hypertension while pregnant, Bhatti said. There are a variety of factors that can play a role in cardiovascular disease, including gestational diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and scleroderma.

“All of these diseases are inflammatory disorders associated with a chronic inflammatory state in the body which is harmful to the cardiovascular system,” Bhatti said. “Unfortunately women are usually hit harder by autoimmune diseases.”

Obesity, which is a huge problem within the population, can be a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease, she said.

Bhatti wants people to recognize hypertension as a form of cardiovascular disease because it’s so prevalent across NWI. Coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease are also common throughout the region due to high instances of smoking, she said.

“A lot of it is genetic. We can’t really beat our genes,” Bhatti said. “A large portion of it is the way we live our lives — not getting enough exercise or not eating healthy.”

At the symposium, Bhatti said she will be discussing newer medications that have been developed to treat cholesterol, specifically IV infusions which can replace having to take daily pills. Although many screening tools aren’t necessarily new, they’ve been developed over the past two decades — coronary artery calcium scoring and coronary CTA.

Dr. Pratik Patel will speak on behalf of “Stroke Prevention in Atrial Fibrillation,” at the upcoming symposium. Patel, who specializes in cardiology and electrophysiology, treats over 3,000 patients annually for heart disease, specifically atrial fibrillation (A-fib). A-fib is an irregular heart beat that may beat too slow or fast.

Though A-fib isn’t hereditary, it’s not something that can be cured once someone is diagnosed, he said. At the symposium, Patel will be discussing the advancement of catheter ablation, and how it can treat irregular heartbeats.

“The earlier you catch the disease, the better chances you have to keep it controlled and not cause long-term issues related to it,” Patel said. “This gives you the opportunity to intervene earlier which has been proven to definitely be better — we’re not able to reverse the years of damage that may be undiagnosed with A-fib.”

Advancements in the pharmaceutical industry are being made for stroke prevention medication, Patel said. The Watchman implant is becoming a more common, minimally invasive procedure, designed to prevent blood clots from forming in the heart.

Patel said the symposium will be a good opportunity for the public to come out and become more familiar with potential diseases that may have a chance of affecting them. Attendees can get an idea of what treatment options are available and meet some of the providers that may help them, he said.

“It’s surprising how many people I’ve met as patients or even in the hospital that have attended before and gotten something out of it,” Patel said. “It tells me that this has a lot of value and people enjoy it.”