CROWN POINT — Nineteen months ago, ground was broken on the $34 million addition to what is now called the Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA.
The new indoor pool is filled, and construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the interior. Now it's time to celebrate and showcase the 80,000-square-foot addition to the building at 1450 S. Court St., one of the largest privately funded YMCAs in the Midwest, according to Marketing Director Jill Schaffenberger.
The opening comes a little more than two years after the Y announced the start of a fundraising campaign to augment the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation’s plan to contribute $16 million to the project. The White family donation was announced in November 2014. The next two years were spent planning the makeup of the expansion.
The total family contribution eventually was $21 million, about $10 million came from other large donors and $3.4 million was raised from the general public during the fundraising campaign, which began in January 2017. The project broke ground Sept. 14 of that year.
There was a special donor dedication ceremony Thursday night and a community open house is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The grand opening is at 5 a.m. Monday.
The addition is only the first phase of what’s to come.
The existing building will close and renovations will begin on that half. The existing pool area will be transformed into a gymnastics center, an early learning center will be added, and all the Y’s administrative offices will be moved to the facility.
Construction on the second phase will be complete in September.
Gallery: A sneak peak at the new $34 million Southlake YMCA
