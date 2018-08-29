Company coloring book, mascot result from recycling program experience

When Heidi Koselke, of Valparaiso, and Deborah Smith, of LaCrosse, were sponsored by their employer to take the Porter County Master Recycler class, neither one of them anticipated such a colorful conclusion to their experience.
Koselke and Smith work for Ardagh, a global consumer packaging company which produces beverage can ends at its Valparaiso plant. After completing the classes last fall, the two came up with a plan to pay back the program’s requested 30 volunteer hours to achieve their Master Recycler certifications. Those hours could include educating others on recycling or creating recycling programs.
“While we provide many opportunities to volunteer at events, we also suggest to our students to look immediately around them for easy opportunities to pay back their volunteer hours,” said Donna Stuckert, coordinator of the Porter County Master Recycler Program. The program is sponsored by Porter County Recycling & Waste Reduction.
According to Koselke, a quality control inspector, they knew they wanted to create a fun way to advertise Ardagh and provide recycling education, while creating a tool for community outreach.
The Ardagh plant in Valparaiso produces approximately 30 million beverage can ends per day. The ends are the circular pieces of aluminum that include the tabs and the openings.
Koselke and Smith embarked on a draft of a coloring book as a way to share the spirit of the company’s environmental messages with the local community. The goal of the book would be to educate kids on recycling and shine a spotlight on the extraordinary recyclability of aluminum beverage cans.
The two recruited Ardagh Valparaiso coworker Ryan Schultz, who considers himself a hobby artist, to help with design. The book’s story included the creation of a mascot they named “Ardie” who comes from the planet “Ardagh” and, basically, is a beverage can come to life.
Schultz, who helps maintain Ardagh’s machines, created Ardie and the illustrations in the book, adding puzzles and other activities that would challenge kids. Once the new coloring book mascot was introduced, Koselke and Smith, a forklift operator, embarked on a campaign of educational posters and presentations for their coworkers to learn more about recycling in their communities.
Their successful planning and creation of the coloring book and educational efforts took approximately four months and created a demand from some of the company’s more than 100 locations across the world to have their own coloring books.