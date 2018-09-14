GARY — A growing Midwest company is eyeing a $1 million development along Interstate 80 in Gary for a semi-tractor trailer storage yard.
The development is part of Transport Properties' strategic plan to place several temporary storage facilities along the I-80 corridor, company representative Tim McCahill told members of the Gary Planning Committee Wednesday night.
"There's amazing access (to the interstate) here in Gary," he said.
The lots allow truck drivers to store their semi-trucks while not in use.
Three ordinances discussed at Wednesday's meeting would rezone land near 15th and Colfax from residential to manufacturing, vacate easements for utilities and allow the project to move forward.
The land was zoned residential years ago, but to this day, the corner near 15th and Colfax is entirely vacant and consists only of overgrown brush and dense shrubbery. Planning staff said the city has notified neighbors and land owners.
As part of the ordinances presented Tuesday, Transport Properties plans to make a purchase offer for $315,000 on 73 residential lots. The purchase agreement is contingent upon rezoning approval.
Planning staff and McCahill said all but one person is willing to sell. Staff said the individual previously offered a sale price to the city, but the city deemed the price as unpractical and rejected it.
McCahill said the $1 million project includes security cameras, secure fencing, perimeter landscaping and asphalting.