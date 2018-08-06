HOBART — The NorthWind Crossings Business Park has attracted another company looking to invest millions in a new facility there.
Wynright Corp., based in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, is planning for a new 320,400-square-foot industrial building in NorthWind Crossings, which is south of 61st Avenue in Hobart. The facility has an estimated construction cost around $18.7 million, according to documents filed with the city. Work could start in September.
City documents show Wynright, which has several locations throughout the country, would retain 244 employees through the project, and the new facility would create about 125 new jobs.
Wynright also is planning to buy about $8 million in manufacturing equipment for the new building.
Wynright is a provider of intelligent material handling systems. That includes conveyor and sortation systems as well as voice- and light-directed order fulfillment equipment.
Ken Dickerson, Wynright's chief operating officer, said the company was founded in the late 1960s. It started as a small family-owned business, and it has grown steadily over the years, Dickerson said.
Wynright was acquired in 2013 by Daifuku, which has opened new opportunities for the company, Dickerson said.
He said Wynright is “very excited” about the plans to locate in Hobart.
Several city officials share Wynright's enthusiasm about the project.
“I think this is an excellent fit,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said of the company.
Councilman John Brezik believes Wynright will become “a tremendous asset for the community.”
Wynright is asking the City Council to authorize real estate and personal property tax abatement for the new building and equipment that will be purchased.
The abatement requests have a public hearing scheduled to take place during a council session starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 15. The council could act on the tax abatement at that time.
The council earlier this year approved tax abatement requests for a separate development in NorthWind Crossings.
That was associated with an expansion project being completed by ITR America, a provider of components and repair parts for use on bulldozers, crawlers, excavators and other heavy equipment.
A new 90,000-square-foot building is being constructed behind ITR’s existing facility. Construction of that facility is estimated to cost about $5.5 million, and ITR will add about $540,000 in new equipment there.
Assembly of the company’s track frames and other components currently occurs in Italy. ITR will be able to complete that work in Hobart after the new facility opens, providing a more efficient method to serve its U.S. customers.